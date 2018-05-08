Nanaimo RCMP are investigating at the scene of an alleged shooting at B.C. Ferries’ Departure Bay terminal. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Shooting reported at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Nanaimo RCMP on scene investigating after report of gunfire at the Departure Bay terminal

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating at the scene of a reported shooting at B.C. Ferries’ Departure Bay terminal.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. confirmed via social media that “investigators are being deployed to Nanaimo for a police-related incident.”

All ferry sailings out of Departure Bay have been delayed until further notice, according to a social media post from B.C. Ferries.

“Heads up, as of 11:18 a.m., sailings from Departure Bay are delayed until further notice due to police incident at the terminal. Sailings available [at] Duke Point,” the post reads.

Nanaimo RCMP was not immediately available for comment.

More to come.

Previous story
Two to hospital following blaze at South Surrey home

Just Posted

Countdown to the 72nd-annual Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair

More than 90 of the world’s best competitors have been invited to this year’s roughstock rodeo

Two people charged after man shot in Surrey early Sunday morning

RCMP say police helicopter tracked down suspect vehicle seen leaving scene in Guildford

Police watchdog called after woman found unresponsive in Surrey cell

IIO investigating, woman ‘unlikely to survive’

Surrey RCMP open house kicks off Police Week this Saturday

Annual event welcomes Air 1 helicopter, ERT and more to squad’s main detachment, starting at noon

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP arrest ‘indecent acts suspect’

A man was allegedly seen walking with his genitals exposed and appeared to masturbate in Guildford Heights Park

Two motorcyclists injured in separate Surrey crashes

One involved a street sign, the other a City of Surrey SUV

Saskatchewan school shooter gets life in prison

He will not be eligible for parole for at least 10 years

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna charged with assault

He will appear in court June 18, but Toronto Police wouldn’t provide more details

A new low: thief steals sandbags from B.C. home threatened by flood

The owners of a Princteon home spent days building barricade

Wildfire sparks near Merritt

As residents in Merritt deal with flooding issues a wildfire broke out on Monday afternoon

Shooting reported at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Nanaimo RCMP on scene investigating after report of gunfire at the Departure Bay terminal

Former B.C. NHLer becomes head coach of Carolina Hurricanes

Campbell River, B.C. product takes helm of team he led to Stanley Cup victory in 2006

BC Rugby looks to app for better concussion tests

Organization to use mobile app to track concussion data and streamline player assessments

Police should determine gun restrictions, not politicians: Trudeau

Under pressure to restrict semi-automatic rifles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defers to police

Most Read