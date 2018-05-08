Shooting reported at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating at the scene of a reported shooting at B.C. Ferries’ Departure Bay terminal.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. confirmed via social media that “investigators are being deployed to Nanaimo for a police-related incident.”
All ferry sailings out of Departure Bay have been delayed until further notice, according to a social media post from B.C. Ferries.
“Heads up, as of 11:18 a.m., sailings from Departure Bay are delayed until further notice due to police incident at the terminal. Sailings available [at] Duke Point,” the post reads.
Nanaimo RCMP was not immediately available for comment.
More to come.
#nanaimo #policeshooting @NanaimoBulletin Nanaimo RCMP investigating scene of alleged police shooting at BC Ferries Departure Bay Terminal. pic.twitter.com/xRzDUxQHEG
— Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) May 8, 2018
Reporter/photographer heading to the scene to look into this report. #Nanaimo https://t.co/PkWmc0O1AB
— Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) May 8, 2018
Former Saanich mayor @frank_leonard says there appears to have been a police shooting at the Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. We are chasing details @NanaimoBulletin.
— Black Press BC (@BlackPressMedia) May 8, 2018