Possible fentanyl packaging site discovered in Surrey City Centre area

Surrey RCMP are investigating a possible fentanyl packaging site in the City Centre area of North Surrey.

The BC Bailiffs service alerted the RCMP after executing a Supreme Court writ of possession at a residence in the 10400-block of University Drive on Tuesday (April 24), where officers had discovered potential evidence of fentanyl and other drugs being packaged for distribution.

The Surrey RCMP Drug Section executed a search warrant at the residence, where they seized multiple packaged doses of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, plus materials used in the processing and packaging of drugs. They also seized firearm ammunition of various calibers.

A man was arrested in connection with the investigation, but was later released.

A Surrey RCMP news release says that charges have yet to be laid, as the investigation is ongoing.

“This residence was located within a city block of 135A Street, which is where some our most vulnerable population reside,” Sgt Ryan Element said in the release.

“It is our hope that this interdiction will have a significant and positive impact on preventing overdoses and the violence associated to the drug trade.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or make an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca