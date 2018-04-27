Surrey RCMP is investigating a possible fentanyl packaging operation discovered in North Surrey. File photo

Possible fentanyl packaging site discovered in Surrey City Centre area

BC Bailiffs seizure led to discovery of drugs and processing materials

Surrey RCMP are investigating a possible fentanyl packaging site in the City Centre area of North Surrey.

The BC Bailiffs service alerted the RCMP after executing a Supreme Court writ of possession at a residence in the 10400-block of University Drive on Tuesday (April 24), where officers had discovered potential evidence of fentanyl and other drugs being packaged for distribution.

The Surrey RCMP Drug Section executed a search warrant at the residence, where they seized multiple packaged doses of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, plus materials used in the processing and packaging of drugs. They also seized firearm ammunition of various calibers.

A man was arrested in connection with the investigation, but was later released.

A Surrey RCMP news release says that charges have yet to be laid, as the investigation is ongoing.

“This residence was located within a city block of 135A Street, which is where some our most vulnerable population reside,” Sgt Ryan Element said in the release.

“It is our hope that this interdiction will have a significant and positive impact on preventing overdoses and the violence associated to the drug trade.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or make an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca

Previous story
B.C. tech giant to be the next dragon on Dragons’ Den
Next story
No parole for at least 15 years for Christmas Eve killer

Just Posted

Kwantlen University takes double honours

KPU identified as a top B.C. employer and one of Canada’s “greenest” for 2018

Surrey top cop praises investigators’ work in Surrey shooting case

Surrey RCMP boss said “intense and far-ranging” investigation led to Saeed Rana’s 12-year sentence

Langley MLA Rich Coleman denies rumours he’s eyeing Surrey mayor’s chair

Former B.C. housing minister says he ‘got a kick’ out of rumours

No parole for at least 15 years for Christmas Eve killer

Russell Atma Bidesi, 26, shot Bradley McPherson, 28, at house party in Surrey on Christmas Eve 2011

Possible fentanyl packaging site discovered in Surrey City Centre area

BC Bailiffs seizure led to discovery of drugs and processing materials

South Surrey rugby fan shows off dance moves in popular online video

Malcolm Gendall provided Canada Sevens event with memorable moment last month

Community rallies to support Mexican farmworkers displaced by fire

Clothing and other essentials needed for 78 workers after fire at Fraser Valley farm

Korean leaders pledge denuclearization in historic meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Sexual harassment allegations against TVO host unsubstantiated: investigation

An independent investigation has cleared TVO host Steve Paikin of sexual harassment allegations

World needs to be ‘careful’ about Korean peace deal, says Canadian minister

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said that no one should expect a formal end to hostilities to happen quickly

Eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

10 people were killed on Monday after a man in a van mowed down dozens of people

B.C. cyclist’s bike dragged several blocks after hit and run

Cyclist’s bike dragged underneath van after driver suffers ‘medical crisis’

B.C. tech giant to be the next dragon on Dragons’ Den

Kelowna’s Lane Merrifield is the new dragon on CBC’s Dragons’ Den

Mint employee fired after 2 kg of gold found missing from Ottawa facility

Spokeswoman Alison Crawford says the gold, worth about $110,000 at current prices

Most Read