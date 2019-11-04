VIDEO: Possible candidates to become the next federal Green leader

Elizabeth May announced her resignation as leader on Nov. 4

A look at possible contenders to replace Elizabeth May as leader of the federal Green party:

Peter Bevan-Baker – In this year’s Prince Edward Island election, provincial Green leader Bevan-Baker, 57, scored a significant breakthrough in making the party the official Opposition. He and his wife have four children and run a dental clinic, cafe and community hall in Hampton, P.E.I. He could face pressure to run from those who believe he might work similar magic on the national stage.

David Coon – In New Brunswick, Coon established a Green beachhead by winning a legislature seat in 2014 in Fredericton, where he lives with his wife and daughter. Provincial party leader since 2012, Coon, 63, has been a vocal opponent of shale-gas fracking as well as allowing more softwood trees to be cut.

Alex Tyrrell – Quebec Green leader since 2013, Tyrrell, 31, has signalled interest in replacing May. He would likely move the federal party further to the left, having criticized May for being too centrist and overly ambiguous policy-wise. The Quebec Greens want to bolster the public role in health care and education as well as preserve the environment.

Paul Manly / Jenica Atwin – The two newest Green MPs: Manly, 55, represents Nanaimo-Ladysmith on Vancouver Island, where the Greens are popular, while Atwin, still in her early 30s, captured a Fredericton seat in the recent election. Neither has expressed interest in the top job. Atwin has indicated she is too busy with her young family and being a rookie MP to consider it. Still, May has shown how important it is for the leader to have a perch in Parliament.

Jody Wilson-Raybould – Before she successfully ran as an Independent in her Vancouver riding, there was talk of Wilson-Raybould, 48, joining the Green fold. The former Liberal cabinet minister is personally close to May and seems to share many of her political views. However, May said in an interview shortly after the Oct. 21 election that she doubted Wilson-Raybould would make the leap to the Greens. With May stepping down as leader, that may change.

READ MORE: Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Jim Bronskill , The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Deja vu: Hungry otter kills three koi, forcing closure of Vancouver garden – again
Next story
VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Just Posted

Surrey’s DIVERSEcity receives $360K from province for counselling programs

Minister of Mental Health Judy Darcy announced $10M in grants for B.C. organizations on Nov. 4

Coroner’s inquest into Surrey Pretrial death to begin Nov. 12

John Michael Murphy, 25, died on Aug. 3, 2016 after a fight with his cellmate

South Surrey self-advocates help give voice to accessibility concerns

Consultation sessions address transportation, housing, employment and more

Surrey Eagles game benefits foundation in name of slain hockey coach Paul Bennett

Cloverdale Minor Hockey theme night for BCHL team this Sunday, Nov. 10

New-to-Surrey bodybuilder wins big at his first event in Canada

Eight trophies for Harsimran Singh at the Popeye’s Classic in Coquitlam late last month

VIDEO: Possible candidates to become the next federal Green leader

Elizabeth May announced her resignation as leader on Nov. 4

Accused Abbotsford school killer due back in court next month after psych assessment

Crown has called their last witness in trial of Gabriel Klein

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy Jo-Ann Roberts steps in as interim leader

Cats rescued from B.C. property had been shot with pellet guns

The feral cats had each been shot and had pellets embedded in them

ICBC needs brokers, online renewals ‘not a priority,’ David Eby says

Crashes, court cases driving Crown corporation costs

Police watchdog recommends criminal charges against Kamloops Mounties

The IIO is recommending charges against three Kamloops officers

Police clock ‘N’ driver in BMW going 92 km over limit near Vancouver playground, school

Driver had their car impounded and received a fine

Don’t go viral: Lower Mainland health officials urge public to get flu shot

Vaccines are free for young kid, the elderly and those in contact with at-risk populations

Most Read