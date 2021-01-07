Portable toilets behind one of the Miramar Village towers were set ablaze around 8:45 p.m. on New Year's Eve. (Linda Taddei photo)

Portable-toilet fires under investigation in White Rock

Firefighters called to second blaze while they were busy dousing the first: deputy chief

White Rock firefighters ended 2020 dealing with a pair of blazes set in the city’s uptown area.

Deputy fire Chief Norm MacLeod confirmed Thursday that crews were called out Dec. 31 after three portable toilets were set ablaze in two locations – the first two were in a parking lot behind one of the under-construction Miramar Village towers at Thrift Avenue and Johnston Road, and the third was lit up behind The Wooden Spoon restaurant, in the 15100-block of Russell Avenue.

Linda Taddei said she called 911 at approximately 8:45 p.m. to report the Miramar Village blaze.

“I saw a person on a bicycle and another on foot go down the side of the loading dock in the dark. A few minutes later a huge fire started up in the portapotties area,” Taddei told Peace Arch News by email.

MacLeod said The Wooden Spoon fire report came in as crews were tending to the Miramar blaze. In both incidents, damage was contained to the toilets, he said.

No injuries were reported, and police did attend, MacLeod added.

Const. Chantal Sears confirmed police are “actively investigating.” Anyone with information that could assist investigators may contact the White Rock RCMP detachment at 778-593-3600.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

firefightersWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey councillor calling for zero-tolerance policy on more school portables
Next story
Ever-changing pandemic pressures scientific research publication: SFU study

Just Posted

Surrey school portable. (file photo)
Surrey councillor calling for zero-tolerance policy on more school portables

‘Surrey families are paying taxes and their kids shouldn’t be in portables,’ Linda Annis says

The stash. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Surrey RCMP seizes cash, fentanyl and cocaine from car’s secret compartment

This was following a traffic stop in Fleetwood on New Year’s Day

Portable toilets behind one of the Miramar Village towers were set ablaze around 8:45 p.m. on New Year's Eve. (Linda Taddei photo)
Portable-toilet fires under investigation in White Rock

Firefighters called to second blaze while they were busy dousing the first: deputy chief

Earl Marriott Mariners football coach Michael Mackay-Dunn speaks with his team during an earlier high-school football season. This year’s season was cancelled due to COVID-19, but the team still practised multiple times a week, following safety guidelines. (EMS Football photo)
Practice-only football season ‘energizes’ Earl Marriott players, coaches

‘If the kids had their way, we’d still be out there,’ says longtime coach

Dave Randorf in a photo posted to Tampa Bay Lightning’s website.
North Delta-raised Randorf to call NHL games for Stanley Cup winners

‘I am absolutely thrilled to be joining this first-class organization,’ veteran broadcaster says

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

Cathy McLeod (File Photo)
B.C. Interior MP’s office broken into amid her support for vaccines, she says in tweet

There are no known suspects at this time

Bob Young of Osoyoos took this stunning photo of the full moon on Halloween 2020. (File)
2021’s first full moon dubbed the Wolf Moon

Peak brightness is projected for Jan. 28

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Kelowna church congregation will continue to worship together, despite receiving a ticket by police. (Pixabay)
Kelowna church vows to keep congregating, fight fine after breaking gathering ban

Since the pandemic began, Harvest Ministries has not stopped gathering

Pattullo Bridge replacement is one of a group of major construction projects due to begin in B.C. with union-only labour. (Black Press Media)
LETTER: Compulsory trades training for B.C. apprentices makes sense

B.C. Building Trades women’s group endorses NDP’s move

Police boats were called in to search the Fraser River after a report that a plane had crashed where the river runs between Langley and Maple Ridge (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)
Report unveils final moments before still-missing Cessna crashed into Fraser River in June

Still no sign of plane or passengers from June 6 crash

About two thirds of British Columbians feel safe walking through their neighbourhood after dark, according to a new Research Co. survey. (File)
Most British Columbians feel safe from criminal activity: poll

More than 80 per cent call for ban on assault weapons

(Photo: Dixon Tam)
Ever-changing pandemic pressures scientific research publication: SFU study

Publication of preliminary studies caused confusion in early pandemic days, research finds

Most Read