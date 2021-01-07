Portable-toilet fires under investigation in White Rock

Firefighters called to second blaze while they were busy dousing the first: deputy chief

White Rock firefighters ended 2020 dealing with a pair of blazes set in the city’s uptown area.

Deputy fire Chief Norm MacLeod confirmed Thursday that crews were called out Dec. 31 after three portable toilets were set ablaze in two locations – the first two were in a parking lot behind one of the under-construction Miramar Village towers at Thrift Avenue and Johnston Road, and the third was lit up behind The Wooden Spoon restaurant, in the 15100-block of Russell Avenue.

Linda Taddei said she called 911 at approximately 8:45 p.m. to report the Miramar Village blaze.

“I saw a person on a bicycle and another on foot go down the side of the loading dock in the dark. A few minutes later a huge fire started up in the portapotties area,” Taddei told Peace Arch News by email.

MacLeod said The Wooden Spoon fire report came in as crews were tending to the Miramar blaze. In both incidents, damage was contained to the toilets, he said.

No injuries were reported, and police did attend, MacLeod added.

Const. Chantal Sears confirmed police are “actively investigating.” Anyone with information that could assist investigators may contact the White Rock RCMP detachment at 778-593-3600.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

firefightersWhite Rock