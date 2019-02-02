Port of Vancouver cancelled a project permit to develop a direct transfer coal facility at Fraser Surrey Dock. (File photo)

Port of Vancouver cancels permit for Fraser Surrey Docks

Permit previously issued to develop direct transfer coal facility

The Port of Vancouver has cancelled a project permit at Fraser Surrey Docks.

A permit amendment, dated Jan. 30, 2019, on Port of Vancouver’s website says the previously issued permit to develop a direct transfer coal facility at Fraser Surrey Docks has been cancelled.

Port of Vancouver spokesperson Danielle Jang said in an email to the Now-Leader that the project “did not satisfactorily” meet some of the conditions of the permit.

Jang said as a Canada Port Authority, Port of Vancouver uses its Project and Environmental Review Process “to fulfill our federal responsibilities under the Canada Marine Act and the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, carefully reviewing and considering project applications before determining if a project should proceed.”

She said if a proposed project is approved, a project permit is issued with conditions which “must be adhered to.”

Jang said when the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority issued a project permit to Fraser Surrey Docks in 2015, the project was subject to 83 conditions.

“This permit was cancelled earlier this week because substantial progress on construction of the authorized works was not demonstrated by November 30, 2018, which was a condition of the project permit,” the email reads.

A permit, according to the Port of Vancouver’s website, was issued on Nov. 30, 2015. It was meant to amend and replace Fraser Surrey Dock’s existing direct transfer coal facility project which was issued on Aug. 21, 2014.

The proposed amendment was for a change to the terminal infrastructure that would enable FSD to load coal directly to ocean‐going vessels,” the website reads.

The initial project design, according to the website, “considered the use of an approximate total of 640 barges (round trip) at full capacity. With the implementation of the proposed amendment, the number of vessels navigating the river could be reduced to as few as 80 ocean‐going vessels (round trip), if FSD were to use only ocean-going vessels and no barges.”

READ ALSO: Proposed coal project for Fraser Surrey Docks back in court, Nov. 13, 2018


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Port of Vancouver cancels permit for Fraser Surrey Docks

Permit previously issued to develop direct transfer coal facility

