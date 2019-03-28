Port Moody Mayor charged with sexual assault

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Port Moody Mayor Robert Vagramov has been charged with sexual assault, prosecutors said Thursday.

The charge is in connection to an incident alleged to have occurred in Coquitlam in 2015, while he was a city councillor.

In a news release, the BC Prosecution Service said Michael Klein was appointed as special prosecutor in the investigation back in December. This announcement was postponed after “taking into account the specific circumstances of the case,” including completing the investigation and recent approval of charges.

Vagramov, 26, was one of the youngest leaders elected to serve Port Moody when he joined city council in 2014. He was elected mayor in October.

Black Press Media has requested comment from the City of Port Moody.

He made headlines in September 2018 after a profanity-laden video surfaced from 2014 showing him asking a homeless man to chug a beer for a sandwich.

He later said in a Facebook video that the video was “super cringey” to watch, adding he had been “fresh out of college” and his heart had been in the right place.

READ MORE: Vagramov explains why he asked a homeless man to chug beer for sandwich

His first appearance in provincial court in Port Coquitlam is scheduled for April 25.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
