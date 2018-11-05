Port Coquitlam worker accused of re-selling city pipes for profit

Municipality alleged its staff was selling piping as scrap metal and pocketing the profits

A former city employee in Port Coquitlam has been charged in connection with a plot to sell copper piping.

On Monday, RCMP said Harold Edward Lewis, 56, is facing one count of theft under $5,000.

The city first complained to the RCMP on July 13, alleging copper piping that the city needed was being sold as scrap metal by its own staff, who were then pocketing the proceeds.

The charge against Lewis stems from an alleged offence on May 17.

He was scheduled to make his first appearance at provincial court in Port Coquitlam on Dec. 3.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.