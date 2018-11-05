(PxHere)

Port Coquitlam worker accused of re-selling city pipes for profit

Municipality alleged its staff was selling piping as scrap metal and pocketing the profits

A former city employee in Port Coquitlam has been charged in connection with a plot to sell copper piping.

On Monday, RCMP said Harold Edward Lewis, 56, is facing one count of theft under $5,000.

The city first complained to the RCMP on July 13, alleging copper piping that the city needed was being sold as scrap metal by its own staff, who were then pocketing the proceeds.

The charge against Lewis stems from an alleged offence on May 17.

He was scheduled to make his first appearance at provincial court in Port Coquitlam on Dec. 3.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
On eve of U.S. midterms, not all women are mobilized against Trump
Next story
In court: Officer charged in South Surrey man’s shooting death

Just Posted

In court: Officer charged in South Surrey man’s shooting death

Assault charges announced last December against Const. Elizabeth Cucheran

Surrey Eagles pick up point as struggles on home ice continue

BCHL team heads out on road trip this weekend

B.C. gangster Jamie Bacon’s trial delayed yet again till January 2019

Bacon’s trial on counselling to commit murder was originally scheduled for April

Surrey trucking couple wins another round against Volvo in court

Judge found crash left driver ‘a shadow of his former self physically, emotionally and socially’

MINTY: ‘Peter Pan’ and other pantos bring family fun to stages in Surrey and White Rock

There are some ‘rules’ for traditional British pantomime

Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

Kimberly Hallgarth was found dead in her Burnaby home in 2009

Port Coquitlam worker accused of re-selling city pipes for profit

Municipality alleged its staff was selling piping as scrap metal and pocketing the profits

Hope transforms into the set of horror-thriller starring Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons

Made-in-B.C. feature film is shooting in Burnaby, Langley, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Squamish

B.C. farmland changes target “mansions,” dumping waste

Lana Popham confirms two-zone agricultural land reserve ending

On eve of U.S. midterms, not all women are mobilized against Trump

The Democratic Party hopes to take control of the House of Representatives

Canada Revenue Agency ‘going after’ refugees: NDP MP Jenny Kwan

A family of Syrian refugees in British Columbia got a tax bill for $27,000

‘We don’t quit’: Early season success no surprise for Vancouver Canucks players

The squad’s top five scorers are all 25 or younger

VIDEO: Burnaby Mounties harassed during Halloween fireworks call

The video of the incident posted online racked up nearly 40,000 views in five days

B.C. residents accused in ‘honour killing’ appeal extradition to India

Two face conspiracy to commit murder charge of Pitt Meadows student in 2000

Most Read