UPDATE: Vehicle spotted in Saskatchewan not connected to 3 B.C. deaths, RCMP say

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, shown in Saskatchewan sometime after the three deaths in northern B.C.. (RCMP)

A vehicle spotted in Saskatchewan Wednesday and thought be driven by two Port Alberni teens wanted for three deaths in B.C. is unrelated to that investigation, Saskatchewan RCMP confirmed.

Shortly after releasing a crime alert saying Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky has been spotted in Yorktown, Saskatchewan, @RCMPSK sent out a follow up that they no longer believe the vehicle is associated with the 2 teens wanted for 3 deaths in northern #BC. @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/cSGcBxa7uW — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) July 24, 2019

In crime alert sent out by Saskatchewan RCMP earlier on Wednesday, they said the Yorkton detachment had received reports of a sighting of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, at about 9:12 a.m. PT.

The two are suspects in a double homicide of tourists Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese, and in a suspicious death of an unidentified man in northern B.C.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were most recently seen in the Gillam area of Manitoba, about 11 hours north of Winnipeg, sometime Tuesday.

Prior to that, RCMP said they were spotted in northern Saskatchewan.

Anyone who sees the two suspects is asked to not approach as McLeod and Schmegelsky are considered dangerous, but to instead call 911.

