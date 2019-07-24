Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, shown in Saskatchewan sometime after the three deaths in northern B.C.. (RCMP)

UPDATE: Vehicle spotted in Saskatchewan not connected to 3 B.C. deaths, RCMP say

RCMP sent out a crime alert asking people to call 911 if they see Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18

A vehicle spotted in Saskatchewan Wednesday and thought be driven by two Port Alberni teens wanted for three deaths in B.C. is unrelated to that investigation, Saskatchewan RCMP confirmed.

In crime alert sent out by Saskatchewan RCMP earlier on Wednesday, they said the Yorkton detachment had received reports of a sighting of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, at about 9:12 a.m. PT.

The two are suspects in a double homicide of tourists Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese, and in a suspicious death of an unidentified man in northern B.C.

VIDEO: Missing Alberni teens now suspects in three northern B.C. killings

McLeod and Schmegelsky were most recently seen in the Gillam area of Manitoba, about 11 hours north of Winnipeg, sometime Tuesday.

READ MORE: Alberni teens wanted in double homicide, suspicious death spotted in Manitoba

READ MORE: Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths expects son will go out in ‘blaze of glory’

Prior to that, RCMP said they were spotted in northern Saskatchewan.

Anyone who sees the two suspects is asked to not approach as McLeod and Schmegelsky are considered dangerous, but to instead call 911.

READ MORE: Manhunt on for Port Alberni teens in three B.C. killings: A timeline of what we know

READ MORE: ‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to Port Alberni teens wanted for 3 deaths

