RCMP-GRC crest

Port Alberni RCMP shoot dog after attack

Sproat Lake campers hear commotion, gunshot

Police in Port Alberni shot a dog after it attacked two people on the Saturday of the August long weekend.

Officers received a call Aug. 5 about a dog that attacked somebody at Sproat Lake Provincial Park campground, Port Alberni RCMP media liaison officer Const. Richard Johns said. When officers arrived the dog’s owner had restrained the animal, but was also injured.

“My understanding is it was a child that was originally injured and then the owner was injured from trying to restrain the animal. Unfortunately the owner had also been bitten by this interaction and had some serious injuries,” Johns said.

Johns confirmed that a Port Alberni RCMP officer used his service weapon to shoot the dog. “It’s not a situation any officer wants to be involved in,” he said. “Officers were left with no option but to euthanize the animal on scene.”

Johns did not know what breed the dog was, saying only that it was a large dog. No information was available on the condition of either victim.

The incident shocked people camping at Sproat Lake Provincial Park over the B.C. Day long weekend.

Gary Krogfoss of Cloverdale, B.C. was camping in the upper campground with his family when he heard a commotion near Highway 4 next to the park. He said he and his son could hear a woman screaming and a dog barking. “A few minutes later we heard and saw lights and sirens; you could hear them coming down the highway.”

He said they were stopped by another camper as they drew close to the scene, and were told that a dog attacked a person. Then he heard someone shouting “get back” and then a gunshot.

“We were just camping there for the weekend,” said Krogfoss, who used to live in Port Alberni. “It certainly was traumatic.”

Alberni ValleyPORT ALBERNIRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Temp records in Agassiz, Hope shatter amid heat wave
Next story
B.C. gives warm sendoff to Team Canada rowers ahead of Worlds

Just Posted

B.C.’s U15 girls team celebrates after winning a national championship Aug. 5 in Calgary. B.C. downed Quebec 73-51 in the gold medal game. (Image via @canadabasketball/Instagram)
Cloverdale player helps B.C. win national basketball championship

Longtime South Surrey residents Bruce and Nancy Ketchum wanted to give back to their community, and a cooling station/free library was the result, which has been used a lot by neighbours and passers-by – especially during the current heat wave. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey cooling station much appreciated, especially during heat wave

teaser photo
Close to 800 beer-drinkers expected at Surrey Civic Plaza for annual ‘Battle’

Vince Lalonde has retired as Surrey City Manager. (Photo: City of Surrey)
Surrey’s city manager Vince Lalonde retires