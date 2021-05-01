Brian Edward Abrosimo, a convicted child kidnapper who sexually assaulted an 11-year-old Langley girl, has been banned from possessing sexually explicit material after searches for teen-related porn were found on his cell phone (file)

Pornography ban imposed on sex offender who attacked 11-year-old Langley girl

Brian Abrosimo claimed someone else used his phone to search for teen-related porn

A search for “teen-related pornography” was discovered on a cell phone belonging to a sex offender who attacked a Langley girl in 2004, a Parole Board of Canada hearing disclosed.

As a result, Brian Edward Abrosimo has been ordered not to “purchase, acquire, possess or access pornography or sexually explicit material in any form or type of media” under new conditions imposed by the board.

When staff at the community-based residential facility (CRF) where Abrosimo lives discovered the searches on his cell phone, he claimed he wasn’t responsible, that it must have happened when he loaned his phone to another offender at the facility, the parole broad decision related.

Staff “were suspect” of Abrosimo’s explanation, the board decision commented.

Abrosimo, 58, is serving a 10-year long-term supervision order imposed following a sentence of 14 years and four months for the abduction of a young Langley girl from a rural Aldergrove road.

In August of 2004, he used his van to knock down two children who were riding bicycles along 256th Street, kidnapping an 11-year-old girl, taping her eyes and mouth, and driving her to Surrey, where he sexually assaulted her.

His victim managed to escape from the van and run to a nearby home.

Her friend was left behind in a ditch with cuts, bruises and a broken wrist.

Abrosimo was convicted of sexual assault, kidnapping, unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon, sexual assault with a weapon, and forcible confinement.

A victim impact statement dated August, 2020, told the parole board the event continues to have an “ongoing impact on the victim’s mental health, sense of self-worth, and ability to engage in relationships.”

The victim’s family expressed concern for the safety of all girls and women in the community and requested a no-contact condition as well as a geographic restriction on Abrosimo.

He has an “extensive and persistent history of violence” the board said, including convictions for impaired driving, theft, weapons offences, break and enter, sexual assault, assault and uttering threats.

The theft conviction was related to the robbery of an elderly woman who Abrosimo knocked to the ground when he stole her purse.

A month before he abducted the 11-year-old, Abrosimo had kidnapped, handcuffed, and sexually assaulted a sex trade worker.

Details of the April 14 parole board decision were released to the Langley Advance Times on Friday, May 30.

