Visitors leave booze cans and bottles. (Contributed)

Popular swimming spot in Maple Ridge hit with litter bugs

Garbage cans overwhelmed on long weekend

Davidson’s Pool in the South Alouette River is vintage, rustic, Maple Ridge where people cool off and step away from the frenetic life of the big city.

Yet the leafy surroundings and sparkling water is drawing some urban blight as visitors from around Metro Vancouver enjoy the surroundings, then leave piles of trash when they depart.

The last B.C. Day long weekend was particularly bad because three days of beautiful weather brought three days of uncollected trash. Silver Valley resident Angie Causey said Wednesday there are only three garbage receptacles in the area, none of which were emptied over the three days.

“They couldn’t handle Sunday’s garbage. They couldn’t handle Monday’s garbage,” said Causey.

The Alouette River Management Society also recently called for river users to reduce their litter.

Society president Greta Borick-Cunningham also said that they get reports of people leaving their litter on the sides of the river banks, inner tubes being left on the banks and flip flops floating down the river.

The garbage was packed into industrial sized bags but they were left in the park overnight, only to attract a black bear which tore into them, scattering the contents. Chicken bones, chicken marinade for barbecuing, and watermelon, all the fixings for good picnic, along with dirty diapers, and “a tonne of stryofoam plates,” are just some of the ingredients festering for days in the park.

Causey did what she could by hauling three large bags into her own garage just to get out them out of the park.

Another neighbour complained to the City of Maple Ridge but was told the response would take weeks. “People were very upset,” said Causey, who also asked some visitors to bring their garbage back with them.

She recently visited a park in Mission and noted there was a constant garbage pickup along with security patrol.

She also noted that there’s a bear problem in Silver Valley with three being killed so far this year, because they became used to human food.

Another area resident Doug Stanger, wrote a letter to the editor on the topic, adding that people tubing on the river drink their beer, then urinate along the road side. “Only to repeat the ritual when they return, tossing their empties along the side before they leave.

“We realize that most are families out to enjoy themselves and do clean up, but the few really ruin it for the rest,” Stanger said. He provided photos that showed one of five rubber rafts discarded that day and another showing dozens of alcohol cans and bottles.

The City of Maple Ridge didn’t return calls for comment.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Garbage containers overflowing near Davidson’s Pool. (Contributed)

Previous story
Human remains found in Manitoba not connected to B.C. fugitives: RCMP
Next story
BC Liquor Stores to phase in paper bags province-wide

Just Posted

‘A triage point’: Surrey’s new SAFE centre aims to divert kids away from gang life

The Surrey Anti-Gang Family Empowerment Centre has been quietly operating since January

VIDEO: Langley RCMP hunt for stabbing suspect

A stabbing incident overnight in Brookswood left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hundreds to ‘Ride for Refuge’ in Cloverdale this fall

Second-annual fundraiser will support the Cloverdale Community Kitchen and other local charities

British sports cars to be on display at South Surrey show

Jaguar MG Car Club to celebrate 50 years at Hazelmere RV Park event

South Surrey riverfront plan draws interest at open house

Nicomekl River area to be site of linear park, timeline still to be determined

VIDEO: Motive will be ‘extremely difficult’ to find in northern B.C. deaths, RCMP say

The bodies of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been found

BC Liquor Stores to phase in paper bags province-wide

No timeline exists, but stores use 22 million plastic bags each year

Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

North Delta happenings: week of Aug. 8

Events and community listings for North Delta

TIMELINE: The hunt for two B.C. men who became Canada’s most wanted murder suspects

First deemed missing, Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were later declared suspects in three homicides

‘No chance to get bored’: BC Ferries gives glimpse of life on Powell River Queen

Campbell River-Quadra route among the ‘most difficult on the planet,’ says skipper

B.C. man convicted of kidnapping and raping girl, 11, granted unsupervised day trips

Brian Edward Abrosimo abducted and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Langley.

VIDEO: More properties on alert as Eagle Bluff wildfire grows to 1,260 hectares

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

Elderly B.C. driver has ‘too many’ distracted driving tickets

Motorist handed four-month driving prohibition for tickets tied to electronic-device usage

Most Read