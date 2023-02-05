Popular family-style restaurant Delrios in South Surrey has closed its doors. (Delrios/Facebook photo)

Popular South Surrey eatery closes its doors after nearly 3 decades

An Ocean Park ‘fixture,’ Delrios restaurant operated for 27 years

An Ocean Park restaurant has closed its doors after nearly 30 years of being a neighbourhood staple.

Delrios, located at 1669 128 St. in South Surrey, has been a perennial favourite of the local neighbourhood and the entire Peninsula – and even beyond – for 27 years.

The business announced its closure on social media, with many taking the time to comment on how it had been their first place of employment, their favourite dishes, and how much the restaurant had meant to them.

“It is with sadden hearts that Delrios Restaurant is closing after over 27 years serving our community,” the Facebook post states.

READ ALSO: ‘Old-school’ White Rock business of 46 years says a final farewell as closing date approaches

“Steve, Shellee, Hormoz and Kim want to thank you for all your love and support, particularly these past two years which hit the restaurant industry hard. It has been our pleasure to see generations of families pass through our doors, give hundreds of local kids their first jobs and be a part of your special celebrations,” it says.

“They will be some of our most cherished memories.

Goodbye and please remember to continue to support your local Ocean Park businesses.”

Many former employees and patrons commented on how much the popular family-style eatery will be missed.

“We are so sorry to see you close. Del Rios was our go-to restaurant, with the great menu we brought many friends with us over the years. We could always count on your great food,” one person shared.

“Nobody else did it like you. What will we do now without you! Thank you all for your warm & friendly service over the years.”

Another shared, “Sad news.You were an Ocean Park fixture for so many years.”

The Peace Arch News reached out to Delrios prior to its closure, but an interview was declined.

