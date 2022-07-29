Pope Francis presides over an evening prayer service at the Cathedral-Basilica of Notre-Dame de Quebec in Quebec City during his papal visit on Thursday, July 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Pope Francis presides over an evening prayer service at the Cathedral-Basilica of Notre-Dame de Quebec in Quebec City during his papal visit on Thursday, July 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Pope to hold two meetings with Indigenous groups as his six-day tour comes to an end

Some have said his apologies did not go far enough

Pope Francis is set to end his six-day tour of Canada that he has called a pilgrimage of penance with meetings in Quebec City and Iqaluit.

The pontiff is scheduled to begin the day with private meetings at the Archbishop of Quebec’s residence and then is expected to speak with a delegation of Indigenous Peoples.

Later in the day, Francis is to travel to Iqaluit where he will take part in private meetings with residential school survivors.

There will also be an outdoor meeting with young people and elders before travelling back home to the Vatican.

During the tour, including stops in Alberta, the pontiff apologized for the role Roman Catholic institutions played in the residential school system.

Some have said his apologies did not go far enough because he failed to make it clear that the Catholic Church, not just a few bad people, was responsible for residential school abuses.

Critics have also said he should have rescinded the Doctrine of Discovery — dating back to the 15th century — that justified the colonization of North America.

During an evening prayer service Thursday, Francis acknowledged sexual abuse inflicted on “minors and vulnerable people,” but he did not specifically say sexual abuse happened at residential schools.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Public service unions say federal government’s guidance on hybrid work flawed
Next story
Canadian economy avoids contraction, holds steady in May

Just Posted

Esso gas station, located on 15 avenue and Nichol Road is one of few gas stations in the White Rock and South Surrey area experiencing a gas shortage. This Esso location had not received their delivery that was supposed to arrive yesterday, July 27. (Sobia Moman photo)
Gas shortage in South Surrey-White Rock leads drivers on hunt for fuel

Surrey RCMP say a Lower Mainland care aide, Ana Marie Lat Chamdal, has been charged with fraud, and now they’re releasing her name and photo in a bid for more information. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)
Care aide charged after wallet stolen from 96-year-old man, Surrey RCMP say

Dean Barbour, executive director of the Fleetwood BIA, with a map that he uses to show just where and how the future Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension will impact the neighbourhood. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
The goal is ‘not to recreate Fleetwood’ with Surrey-Langley SkyTrain: BIA executive director

(Delta Police Department photo)
Police asking for public’s help finding missing Delta youth