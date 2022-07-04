Pope Francis recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Francis recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope denies resignation rumors, hopes to visit Kyiv, Moscow

Pontiff says retirement might happen someday, but an announcement within a few months not considered

Pope Francis has dismissed rumors he plans to resign anytime soon, and says that he hopes to visit Moscow and Kyiv after traveling to Canada later this month.

Francis also told Reuters in an interview published Monday that the idea “never entered my mind” to announce a planned retirement at the end of the summer, though he repeated he might step down some day as Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI did in 2013.

He revealed that his knee trouble, which has caused him to use a wheelchair for over a month, was caused by a “small fracture” that occurred when he stepped awkwardly while the knee ligament was inflamed.

He said it is “slowly getting better” with laser and magnet therapy.

Francis was due to have visited Congo and South Sudan this week but had to cancel the trip because doctors said he needed more therapy. He said he was on board to travel to Canada July 24-30 and said he hoped to visit Russia and Ukraine sometime thereafter.

—The Associated Press

RELATED: ‘Miraculous event:’ Pope visiting former Alberta residential school site during visit

Pope FrancisReligion

Previous story
Crash closes Highway 1 in Revelstoke, Coquihalla facing long delays
Next story
VIDEO: Two people shot behind grandstands during Williams Lake Stampede

Just Posted

Sounds of Summer kicks off on Wednesday until end of August. (City of Surrey photo)
Sounds of Summer: Surrey Musical Event upcoming

White Rock’s Latin dancing event aims to bring communities together for a night of dancing. (File photo)
Evening of Latin dance set for next weekend

Surrey’s Canada Day celebrations were back Friday, ending with a fireworks display. (Photo: Surrey BC Events/Twitter)
PHOTOS: Surrey’s Canada Day returns with a bang

Fraser Health is warning of of “increased risk of overdose’ from opioids from both injection and inhalation after “high levels of benzodiazepines” being found in different samples being sold in Surrey. Pictured, an injection of naloxone. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Fraser Health warns of ‘increased risk of overdose’ from opioids in Surrey