Pope celebrates Easter Mass in packed St. Peter’s Square

Pilgrims gathered to hear Francis deliver the traditional ‘Urbi et Orbi’ Easter message

Pope Francis walks with the pastoral staff as he arrives to celebrates the Easter mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Tens of thousands of faithful have undergone heavy security checks to enter St. Peter’s Square to participate in Easter Sunday Mass celebrated by Pope Francis.

Francis opened Easter festivities with a Tweet to his global flock: “Our faith is born on Easter morning: Jesus is alive! The experience is at the heart of the Christian message.”

Pilgrims from around the world and Italy gathered in the square decorated with spring flowers to hear Francis deliver the traditional “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and to the world) Easter message from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.

Security precautions included bag checks and metal detector wands for everyone entering the square. The Via Conciliazione avenue leading to the Vatican as well as smaller adjoining streets were closed to traffic.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Murrayville House buyers’ fates in judge’s hands
Next story
Taxes go up on fuel, booze and cigarettes on April 1

Just Posted

Cloverdale team goes from worst to first in Atom hockey tourneys this season

C3 Titans were tops in Squamish over spring break

Antique and Collectible Show brought in hundreds of visitors at the Cloverdale Agriplex this weekend

Around 150 booths displaying all sorts of antiques and collectibles were on display during the show

Surrey’s SUPA society takes on autism

Organization hosts board sport events for children with autism

IIO called in after elderly woman struck by police vehicle in Chilliwack

Police watchdog looking for witnesses to incident that occured Friday afternoon

Finding Success: Culture in the era of reconciliation

Sharing First Nations culture is key, and Delta is looking at how it can support those teachings

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s what made video highlights this week across the province

Gas rises in Lower Mainland, drops in Vernon

While some drivers in Vancouver are facing gas prices of up to 155.9, Vernon has pumps at 118.9

Defunct Chinese space lab set to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere

Only about 10 per cent of the spacecraft will likely survive

5G plans under wraps in Canada, but U.S. race heats up

Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile announce 5G launch dates, while Bell, Telus and Rogers stay quiet

Scientists use MRIs to curb use of rats, mice in medical research

Researchers use a small MRI to test possible treatments for cancer, strokes and multiple sclerosis

Zoo cancels Easter rabbit hands-on experience because of disease

Biosecurity measures in place include quarantining Zoo rabbits

Growing demand for cancer drivers service in Lower Mainland

New service was created when cancer society cancelled program to get patients to appointments

Taxes go up on fuel, booze and cigarettes on April 1

Some ferry riders get a break, B.C. Hydro rates rise 3%

Columbus defenceman fined for dangerous trip on Canucks’ Sutter

NHL has ordered Ian Cole to pay US$5,000

Most Read