Polls closed, now Langley awaits vote count

Watch your local Black Press Media newspaper website for the latest election information

A new federal government be named soon as Canadian await the voting results. The polls closed at 7 p.m.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time.

.

Who is running in Langley-Aldergrove?

1. Natalie DiPetra-Cudmore, People’s Party

2. Kaija Farstad, Green

3. Leon Jensen, Liberal

4. Alex Joehl, Libertarian

5. Tako Van Popta, Conservative

6. Stacey Wakelin, NDP

Who is running in Cloverdale-Langley City?

1. John Aldag, Liberal

2. Rae Banwarie, NDP

3. Tamara Jansen, Conservative

4. Ian Kennedy, People’s Party

5. Caelum Nutbrown, Green Party