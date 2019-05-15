Police ‘working towards justice’ for White Rock Five Corners fire victims

Three-year anniversary passes without arrests or charges

Fire engulfs the under-construction Allure complex on May 15, 2016. More than 100 residents of the neighbouring Ocean Ridge development were left homeless by the blaze. (File photo)

Today marks three years since a massive fire set in White Rock’s Five Corners district left more than 100 people homeless.

READ MORE: Evacuees amass at Centennial Arena as fire crews tackle Five Corners blaze

Despite no arrests or charges, police say investigation into the 2016 arson fire remains active.

“We’re working towards bringing those people some justice,” White Rock RCMP Cpl. Michelle Blair told Peace Arch News.

Residents were evacuated from the four-storey Ocean Ridge condominium complex at 15210 Pacific Ave. at approximately 5:30 a.m. May 15, 2016, after a fire broke out at the Allure, which was under construction immediately south of the Ocean Ridge.

The Allure was destroyed, and the Ocean Ridge sustained significant fire, smoke and water damage. A dozen ground-level businesses were also impacted.

Ten days later, police announced the blaze had been deliberately set.

READ MORE: White Rock fire deliberately set: police

Const. Chantal Sears told PAN that investigators have invested “thousands” of hours into the case in the years since, and are continuing to compile a profile of the person or persons responsible.

“The evidence is… being analyzed,” she said.

“There’s a lot of evidence. It’s a complex investigation.”



tholmes@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

The Allure building, three years later. (Tracy Holmes photo)