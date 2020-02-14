Police watchdog seeking witnesses to Surrey arrest

It happened in a McDonald’s parking lot in Guildford on Jan. 18, at 152nd Street and 102A Avenue, at about 1 a.m.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is based in Surrey. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

A police watchdog is looking for witnesses to an arrest at a McDonald’s parking lot in Guildford.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says police responded to a complaint of an “agitated” man, arrested him for causing a disturbance and took him to jail, from where he was taken to hospital after he complained about being in pain. Once at hospital, it was determined he had a serious injury, an IIO press release reads. The watchdog will investigate what role, if any, the police officers’ actions played in this.

Witnesses are asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.

