IIO BC is a civilian oversight agency that investigates incidents involving police officers that result in death or serious harm to determine whether or not an officer may have committed an offence. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police watchdog seeking witnesses in officer-involved Surrey shooting

This is the fourth incident within a one-week period that IIO is investigating

The Independent Investigations Office is looking for witnesses in an officer-involved shooting in Surrey on Aug. 14.

Surrey RCMP said a man was shot by police in the early morning of Aug. 14, after reports about a man chasing someone with a machete, in an alley near 106th Avenue and 135A Street.

During the incident, IIO said in a release Friday (Aug. 23), “police officers fired their service pistols striking the man.” The man was taken to hospital.

READ ALSO: B.C. watchdog investigating after man shot by police near Surrey’s 135A Street, Aug. 14, 2019

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

Meantime, IIO is also investigating three other incidents involving Surrey RCMP members.

On Aug. 19, around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a home on 102B Avenue “following reports of a disturbance.”

READ ALSO: Police apprehend ‘armed and barricaded man’ after standoff in Surrey neighbourhood, Aug. 20, 2019

IIO said that officers “tried to communicate with a male who they observed was in possession of several edged weapons.”

The Emergency Response Team was called in, according to IIO, and while apprehending the male, an officer used a Taser and a “less lethal 40 mm Extended Range Impact Weapon.”

Then on Aug. 18, Surrey RCMP received a call about a male, who was in distress, at a residence on 144A Street, according to IIO.

The police watchdog said Surrey RCMP officers found the male and apprehended him under the Mental Health Act.

IIO said officers put the male in the police vehicle and called emergency services to transport him to hospital but he “went into medical distress” and an ambulance was called in to complete the trip to the hospital.

On Aug. 13, IIO was called in after Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a woman on her balcony who wanted to end her life.

READ ALSO: Police watchdog called into Surrey after woman dies in balcony fall, Aug. 13, 2019

Front-line officers responded to an apartment complex in the 14800-block of 103A Avenue and confirmed that an individual was on the edge of a ninth-floor balcony. Police officers made multiple attempts to make contact with the individual and entered the building.

The woman fell and, despite receiving immediate emergency medical treatment from police officers and BC Ambulance attendants, was declared deceased on scene.

IIO BC is a civilian oversight agency that investigates incidents involving police officers that result in death or serious harm to determine whether or not an officer may have committed an offence.

-With files from James Smith and Amy Reid

Previous story
Memorial to deceased teen stays in place through Labour Day
Next story
Overdose awareness march planned for White Rock

Just Posted

New recovery house rules, increased funding, aim to prevent overdose tragedy

Changes ‘speak to issues’ highlighted by death of South Surrey’s Zachary Plett

Cloverdale DebuTheatre play heading to Vancouver Fringe Festival

Legoland will run through September at the Cultch as part of Dramatic Works Series

Surrey RCMP say municipal force approval a ‘challenging time’ for detachment

Province green lit the plan, joint committee for transition to be established

Police hope to speak with witnesses from fatal 2017 stabbing in Surrey

Wally Rogers was stabbed outside his home near 88th Avenue and 144th Street on July 8, 2017

Police watchdog seeking witnesses in officer-involved Surrey shooting

This is the fourth incident within a one-week period that IIO is investigating

Ethnic media aim to help maintain boost in voting by new Canadians

Statistics Canada says new Canadians made up about one-fifth of the voting population in 2016

BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes

Large number of cruelty investigations, plus normal ‘kitten season’ to blame

Fire damages Vancouver Island medical marijuana facility

Cannabis operation goes up in smoke

Memorial to deceased teen stays in place through Labour Day

Hundreds of tributes have been left at the Walnut Grove skate park

Wife charged in husband’s death in Sechelt

Karin Fischer has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her husband, Max

B.C. Hydro applies for rare cut in electricity rates next year

Province wrote off $1.1 billion debt to help reverse rate increase

Speculation tax forces sale of Greater Victoria’s iconic ‘Tulip House’

Bob and Jan Fleming selling their retirement home famous for its thousands of tulips

Man at centre of dropped HIV-disclosure case sues province and 10 cops

Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford says Mission RCMP defamed him and were ‘negligent’ in their investigation

Conan turns to the Property Brothers for tips on buying Greenland

Jonathan Scott suggests removing glaciers and mountains to bring in ‘more natural light’

Most Read