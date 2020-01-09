One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the car he was driving lost control and flipped several times near 104th Avenue and 160th Street in Surrey on Jan. 7. Surrey RCMP say the man wouldn’t stop when they tried to pull him over. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Guildford

Police watchdog probes Surrey crash where RCMP say driver wouldn’t pull over

Police say vehicle drove through intersection and flipped multiple times on Jan. 7

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a dramatic crash in Guildford to determine if the “actions or inactions” of Surrey RCMP played a role.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking into the crash that happened on Jan. 7 around 9:30 p.m. near 104th Avenue and 160th Street, according to a release from BC RCMP Thursday (Jan. 9).

Dawn Roberts, BC RCMP communications, said a Surrey RCMP officer was trying to pull the driver over after he “saw a vehicle committing what they believed to be a number of Motor Vehicle Act infractions” while driving eastbound on 104th Avenue.

READ ALSO: Surrey’s IIO: Keeping the cops accountable

READ ALSO: Guildford-area crash closes Highway 1 on-ramp at 160th Street

Roberts said the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and went through an intersection before losing control and flipping multiple times. The driver, the lone occupant, was taken to hospital with “serious injuries,” Roberts said.

IIO is investigating to determine whether police “actions or inactions are linked to the driver’s injuries.”

Roberts said now that the matter is under investigation, no more information will be released by police.

The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team is also conducting its own investigation.

IIO, bound by the Police Act, investigates incidents where there is “serious harm or death as a result of police action.” It operates out of Bing Thom’s Central City tower in Whalley and reports to B.C.’s attorney general.

READ ALSO: Police watchdog says Surrey cops ‘did everything they could’ to save woman on balcony, Jan. 8, 2020


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grab your shovels and salt: More than 15 cm of snow on way to Fraser Valley

Just Posted

White Rock marine-rescue event aims to inspire women to enter the field

Operation: This IS You! set for Feb. 22, applications now open

Police watchdog probes Surrey crash where RCMP say driver wouldn’t pull over

Police say vehicle drove through intersection and flipped multiple times on Jan. 7

Surrey’s Dhesi looks to wrestle his way to Olympics in Japan

A top-two finish March qualifier would send him to 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo

Surrey teacher and her family among victims of Iran plane crash

School district says Niloo Razzaghi-Khamsin and family were among 176 victims

Surrey’s ready for winter with 17,000 tonnes of salt, online snow plow tracker

Environment Canada forecasting up to five centimetres of snow for Lower Mainland

Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional

B.C. residents are Canada’s top drinkers, but few know it can cause cancer: Fraser Health

25 per cent of people don’t know that drinking alcohol increases the chance of getting cancer later in life

Health care access, cost of travel top concerns for BC rural residents

Interim report highlights concerns of rural folks when it comes to health services

Sex doll rental company takes up residence in Langley

The dolls undergo a ‘rigorous multi-stage cleaning process’ once returned

Woman, 26, arrested on more than two dozen charges after fleeing to Oliver

Erica Esquieres, 26, has been on the lam since July 2018

New pet deposit fund among B.C.’s latest social assistance overhaul

Other changes include nixing clause that said people must be financially independent for two years

Grab your shovels and salt: More than 15 cm of snow on way to Fraser Valley

Dusting of snow forecast for low elevations

‘Full of smiles’: Friend mourns Iran plane crash victim who wanted to build a life in Canada

Delaram Dadashnejad was studying to become a dietician

Senior Vancouver cop dismissed for relationship with subordinate

Const. Nicole Chan died in January, sparking an investigation into the misconduct

Most Read