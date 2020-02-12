(Black Press Media files)

Police watchdog probes death of woman released from North Vancouver RCMP custody

Woman was found dead at scene of vehicle fire

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman died the day after being released from RCMP custody.

In a Wednesday press release, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said the woman was released from North Vancouver RCMP custody at about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The next day at about 7:15 a.m., Squamish Mounties found the woman dead at the scene of a vehicle fire on Sunset Drive in Lions Bay.

The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

