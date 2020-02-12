Police watchdog probes death of woman released from North Vancouver RCMP custody

Woman was found dead at scene of vehicle fire

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman died the day after being released from RCMP custody.

In a Wednesday press release, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said the woman was released from North Vancouver RCMP custody at about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The next day at about 7:15 a.m., Squamish Mounties found the woman dead at the scene of a vehicle fire on Sunset Drive in Lions Bay.

The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

