Emergency crews are on scene eastbound on Highway 1 near Prest Road where a pedestrian was hit on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Police watchdog on the case of Highway 1 fatality in Fraser Valley Wednesday

IIO-BC on the file because of an interaction the victim had with police earlier in the day

The case of a fatality on Highway 1 in Chilliwack Wednesday (June 24) is in the hands of the province’s police watchdog due to an alleged interaction the victim had with police earlier in the day.

Just before noon that day, emergency responders attended to a report of a pedestrian struck in the eastbound lanes of the highway east of Prest Road.

The incident stopped traffic in both directions briefly, and eastbound until after 5 p.m. traffic had to be rerouted on adjacent side roads.

• READ MORE: Pedestrian struck on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

An initial press release issued by BC RCMP Traffic Services referred to the individual who was struck as a “pedestrian,” but subsequent posts on social media stated by the man was attending to broken down vehicle.

“He was my boyfriend and his tire popped,” a woman posted. Contacted by The Progress, she declined to comment on the death of the man.

BC RCMP Traffic Services media relations officer Cpl. Mike Halskov said Thursday that he had no other details to offer up other than to confirm the man succumbed to his injuries. He could not confirm if it was accurate that the victim was attending to a flat tire.

But Cpl. Halskov added that the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO-BC) due to “previous police contact earlier in the day.”

“It was sent to IIO for review because of something that happened prior to this incident,” Halskov said.

IIO-BC is called in to investigate to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to incidents involving injury or death.

While IIO-BC is now on the file, as of Wednesday afternoon, Fraser Valley Traffic Services in Chilliwack was asking for anyone who has information about the collision, including dash-cam footage, to contact them at 604-702-4039.

• READ MORE: UPDATE: IIO called in after ‘dynamic arrest’ downtown Chilliwack Monday

• READ MORE: RCMP confirm man dead in Chilliwack shooting incident

 

