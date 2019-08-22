Cameron Crimeni’s school portrait.

Police watchdog investigating two officers after Langley teen’s suspected overdose

According to IIO, two officers were deployed to help Carson Crimeni but did not locate him before he died

B.C.’s police watchdog has announced it is investigating two officers in connection to the death of Langley teen Carson Crimeni, who died of a suspected overdose earlier this month.

The last moments of the 14-year-old’s life were recorded and posted to social media. Disturbing video clips show the Langley teen barely able to stand or speak at the Walnut Grove skate park on the night of Aug. 7 while people can be heard laughing.

The Independent Investigations Office issued a press release on Wednesday stating police were called about the incident around 8 p.m., but did not locate him.

“A call was received from a complainant who had seen a snapchat photo of the youth from an unknown source and was concerned for his welfare,” according to the IIO release. “Two officers attended the location to conduct a welfare check but could not locate the youth.”

The IIO is now investigating to determine what role, if any, the officers’ actions or inaction may have played in the incident that followed.

Anyone who heard or may have seen officers is asked to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

READ MORE: Carson: A Langley teen’s death on social media

READ MORE: Wave of grief and outrage over teen’s death

Langley RCMP are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the youth’s death.

“Due to circumstances surrounding the integrity of the RCMP investigation, it is only now the IIO can release this information regarding the IIO investigation,” the release noted.

Meantime, Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said a number of people have come forward since police made a public appeal for information about Carson’s movements on the day of his death.

“A lot of individuals who have information relevant to this investigation have attended the detachment to provide statements,” Largy said, adding no arrests have been made.

A tipline set up by the RCMP at 604-532-3398 has been “very active,” Largy noted.

She urged anyone with information that might help police trace Carson’s movements to phone.

“Every call that we get, we follow up,” Largy said.

Mounties believed the boy spent his last hours on foot between the Walnut Grove skateboard park, the grounds of Walnut Grove Secondary, and the Walnut Grove Community Park behind the school.

He may have been in the area as early as noon, according to the RCMP statement.

Where and when he was discovered have not been disclosed by investigators. His grandfather said Carson was found in a concrete ditch only a few hundred feet from home.

READ MORE: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in Langley park

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

-With files from Dan Ferguson

Previous story
Trudeau vows to stand firm against ‘increasingly assertive’ China
Next story
Vancouver masseur charged with sexual assault after in-home visit

Just Posted

Police watchdog investigating two officers after Langley teen’s suspected overdose

According to IIO, two officers were deployed to help Carson Crimeni but did not locate him before he died

Auditor general to release ‘executive expenses’ report for Surrey School District

Report is to determine whether employer-paid expenses ‘comply’ with applicable district policies

Grieving South Surrey mom ‘disappointed’ province not moving quicker to fix recovery homes

Min. Judy Darcy says new regulations, effective Dec. 1, follow ‘many horror stories’

Surrey school district unveils its first rainbow crosswalk

Superintendent Jordan Tinney says colour crossing ‘a statement that everyone is welcome in Surrey’

North Delta MLA Ravi Kahlon cleared of conflict allegations

Commissioner finds MLA’s father’s taxi licence doesn’t equal a conflict of interest while working on ride-sharing regulations

Pickle me this: All the outrageous foods at this year’s PNE

Pickled cotton candy, deep-fried chicken skins, and ramen corndogs are just a start

Trudeau vows to stand firm against ‘increasingly assertive’ China

China has accused Canada of meddling in its affairs

Huawei executive’s defence team alleges Canadians were ‘agents’ of the FBI

eng’s arrest at Vancouver’s airport has sparked a diplomatic crisis between Canada and China

Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022

On vaccines, abortion, Goop, doctor Jen Gunter says: ‘I have a duty to speak up’

She speaks out on menstruation, the wellness industry and vaccines

New study suggests autism overdiagnosed: Canadian expert

Laurent Mottron: ‘Autistic people we test now are less and less different than typical people’

B.C. father tells judge he did not kill his young daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

Mammoth sturgeon catch was ‘a fish of a lifetime’ for Chilliwack guide

Sturgeon was so enormous it tied for largest specimen every tagged and released in the Fraser

Fraser River sea bus proposed to hook into TransLink system

Maple Ridge councillor just wants to start discussion

Most Read