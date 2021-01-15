Police watchdog investigating Surrey crash that injured transit cop, another driver

A Transit Police officer and another driver were injured on Nov. 4 in a traffic crash while the officer was responding to another officers call for help catching a man who escaped custody. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey based Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating a traffic crash in Whalley on Nov. 4 between an unmarked Transit Police SUV and a sedan.

A Transit Police officer was seriously injured and another driver was also injured and sent to hospital following the late-night crash at 128th Street and 93rd Avenue in Cedar Hills.

The crash happened at about 11 p.m. as the officer was responding to another officer’s request for help to catch a man who’d escaped police custody.

The police watchdog is asking anyone who saw, heard or recorded the crash who has not already provided a statement to the IIO or RCMP to contact its witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or by the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

