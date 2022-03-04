The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) (File Photo)

Police watchdog investigating Surrey crash following failed traffic stop

IIO say RCMP attempted to stop vehicle that was later involved in 3-vehicle collision

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC is investigating a Surrey crash.

The investigation into the Feb. 13, 2022 collision was announced in a release Thursday (March 3).

The IIO says information reported by RCMP states that around 10:40 p.m. that evening police “attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a grey Chevrolet Cavalier near the intersections of 84 Avenue and 149A Street.”

The release adds that police reported the vehicle “did not stop, and police did not follow.”

Shortly after, the Cavalier was involved in a three-vehicle collision at 100 Avenue and 160 Street, IIO notes. The driver of the vehicle was injured in the crash and taken to hospital, but “none of the other occupants sustained serious injuries.”

The IIO says it was notified of the incident “shortly after it occurred,” and began an investigation.

The IIO is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form at iiobc.ca.


