Police watchdog investigating person’s death after being detained by B.C. RCMP

Hospital staff said the person died early Saturday

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a person died in hospital after being detained for allegedly causing a disturbance in Prince George Friday.

According to the Independent Investigations Office, Prince George RCMP reported that a person was detained after allegedly causing a disturbance at around 11:24 p.m.

The person was found to be in distress at about 4:25 a.m. on Saturday morning and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Hospital staff said the person died at 6:46 a.m.

The IIO is investigates all deaths and injuries that are linked to police in B.C.

