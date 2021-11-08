Police watchdog investigating after woman in Surrey RCMP lockup taken to hospital

Police say guard noticed she’d fallen from her bunk to the floor, was ‘unresponsive and not breathing’

The BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia of an incident involving the Surrey RCMP and a woman who was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The woman was arrested Nov. 5 on an outstanding warrant at 10:44 p.m. and taken to the Surrey RCMP detachment, a BC RCMP press release indicates, “after being cleared by medical personnel at the hospital for incarceration.

“She was processed, lodged in cells and subsequently remanded,” police said.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Nov. 7, a guard noticed the woman had fallen from her bunk to the floor, was “unresponsive and not breathing.

“An officer and the cell nurse began life saving efforts, until these efforts were assumed by BC Emergency Health Services and the Surrey Fire Department.”

She was then taken to hospital.

The Surrey-based civilian police watchdog will determine if police actions are linked to her condition. It investigates police incidents involving death or serious harm.

