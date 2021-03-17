Police watchdog investigates Surrey crash involving RCMP vehicle

Driver of Honda was taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Surrey on Tuesday (March 16).

Around 1:30 p.m., according to a release from Surrey RCMP, officers were called to a crash near the intersection of 100th Avenue and 148th Street. Police said the crash involved an unmarked Emergency Response Team (ERT) vehicle “being operated by an officer from the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team.”

READ ALSO: Crash involving police vehicle closes north Surrey intersection, March 16, 2021

The IIO release states the ERT pickup truck was travelling eastbound on 100th Avenue, and the crash involved the ERT truck, a grey Honda sedan and a white BMW SUV.

Surrey RCMP said the drivers of the police vehicle and the BMW were treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.

The driver of the Honda, the IIO said, was taken to hospital was serious injuries.

Surrey RCMP and the IIO are working with the Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist Services on “concurrent investigations.”

The IIO is asking anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the incident to contact the witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form at iiobc.ca.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

car crashsurrey rcmp