Police-watchdog investigates multi-vehicle crash in Vancouver

Collision happened after Vancouver Police tried to pull over a suspected stolen vehicle

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a three-vehicle crash in Vancouver involving an alleged stolen truck on Saturday night.

According to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. when Vancouver Police tried to pull over a truck they believed was stolen.

Police said they turned on their lights and sirens to pull over the truck near Main Street and Pender Street but chose not to chase the truck due to worries about public safety.

The truck then hit a white Ford Focus on Main Street at Prior Street before bouncing into two vehicles parked on the east side of Main Street.

Police arrested the truck’s two occupants and 50-year-old Andrew Barry Dollman, of Vancouver, was charged with the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer, failure to stop at an accident and possession of stolen property.

His 37-year-old female passenger was not charged.

Both truck passengers and two Ford Focus passengers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Vancouver Police are continuing to investigate the crash, while the police watchdog is looking into if police involvement played a role in the crash and if the injuries were serious enough to merit an investigation.

Any witnesses are asked to call the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.

