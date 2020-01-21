(File photo: Black Press Media)

Police watchdog investigates case of injured woman in Surrey arrest

The IIO did not disclose her injuries

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating whether officers actions or inaction played a role after a woman was injured in her arrest by Surrey RCMP.

The police watchdog was notified of the police-involved incident in Surrey, the IIO said in a news release Tuesday (Jan. 21).

The IIO says that Surrey RCMP reported that on Jan. 10, just after 9 p.m., “officers were called to a residence following the report of a disturbance.”

The release does not state where the incident happened or what the disturbance was. It also doesn’t disclose the nature of her injuries.

The woman, in her 40s, was arrested and transported to Surrey RCMP cells, according to the release. The following morning, she was “examined and transported to hospital, where it was determined she had injuries.”

The IIO says it was notified and made “initial inquiries” to confirm that the injuries “met the definition of serious harm before informing the public.”

The investigation will now focus on “determining what role, if any, the officers’ actions may have played into the serious harm of the female.” The investigation is also determining “when and where the serious injuries occurred,” an IIO spokesperson told the Now-Leader.

The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, and “whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.”

