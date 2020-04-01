Surrey homicide victim Nona McEwan. (Facebook image)

Police watchdog finds cops blameless for deaths in 2019 Surrey hostage-taking

Woman was killed as ERT officers fired on man holding a knife to her throat and ‘what appeared to be’ a gun in his hand

A Surrey-based police watchdog has found the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team blameless in the shooting deaths of a woman and a man during a hostage-taking at a house in Whalley on March 29, 2019.

Nona McEwen was accidentally killed, said Chief Civilian Director Ronald MacDonald of the Surrey-based Independent Investigations Office, when she was struck by two police bullets as ERT officers fired on a man who was holding a large knife to her throat and had “what appeared to be” a gun in his hand.

Forensic police later found a “realistic-looking” replica pistol between the bed and the wall.

Neither of the deceased’s names are included in MacDonald’s report released April 1, but shortly after they were killed they were identified as Nona McEwan and her boyfriend Randy Crosson.

MacDonald concluded she died because of his actions, as he held her against her will in her home, threatened her life, “and provoked an armed response from the police aimed at saving her.” His actions, MacDonald said, “made it inevitable that officers would fire on him when they broke into the bedroom, and who held her in front of him as a shield against police bullets.”

Accordingly, he found, “I do not consider that there are reasonable grounds to believe that an officer may have committed an offence under any enactment and therefore the matter will not be referred to Crown counsel for consideration of charges.”

READ ALSO: Surrey mom killed in hostage-taking remembered as ‘loving, sweet and kind hearted’

READ ALSO FOCUS ON: Surrey’s IIO – Keeping the cops accountable

The IIO operates out of Bing Thom’s Central City tower in Whalley and reports to B.C.’s attorney general, with an annual budget of $9.4 million and staff of 65.

An IIO information bulletin at the time said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman died at hospital. Meantime, the Integrated Homicide Team is conducting a “concurrent” investigation with the IIO, Corporal Frank Jang told the Now-Leader, “because there’s two deaths involved.”

We’ve reached out to IHIT for the status on that, but a spokesman has yet to reply.

MacDonald noted his report was based, in part, on the statements of 25 “civilian” witnesses, seven paramedics and 38 witness police officers.

The hostage taker, he said, was heard yelling, “It’s a good day to die.”

A toxicology report indicated he had methamphetamine, amphetamine, fetanyl, norfentanyl, heroin, ethanol, THC and naloxone in his system.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

PoliceSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau says Parliament needs to pass more COVID-19 benefits, CERB details announced
Next story
COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Just Posted

Police watchdog finds cops blameless for deaths in 2019 Surrey hostage-taking

Woman was killed as ERT officers fired on man holding a knife to her throat and ‘what appeared to be’ a gun in his hand

Surrey’s two largest hotels are now closed due to COVID-19; room bookings plummet elsewhere

Guildford’s 77-room Four Points property remains open with ‘minimum amount of business,’ GM says

Some Surrey landlords ‘kicking out’ businesses that can’t make rent

Surrey Board of Trade CEO suspects situation will be worse in May

Slow down: All Surrey, North Delta speed cameras are now operational

There are 35 total in the province

UPDATE: Catalytic converters stolen from four ambulances being repaired in Delta

The thefts were reported on March 31, and police say they have no suspects at this time

First Nations, remote communities need special attention in pandemic, Freeland says

Health-care workers, seniors, Indigenous Peoples some of people most at risk, health officials say

BC Hydro offers three-month bill ‘holiday’ for those affected by COVID-19

Industrial customers can defer half of their power bills

VIDEO: Dog missing in Lower Mainland since winter sees his family again for the first time

Aldergrove helped find Buster, says dad, who has now witnessed ‘the power of social media’

COVID-19: Social media use goes up as country stays indoors

Overall messaging is up more than 50 per cent over the last month

Some April Fool’s Day jokes bring much-needed laughter; others tone deaf to COVID-19

Police are warning the public not to use the ongoing pandemic as a punchline

Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister

Subsidy will cost Canada $71 billion, but push down cost of emergency benefit, Morneau said

Call before you dig into spring projects during isolation: BC 1 Call

BC 1 Call gives free checks for utilities in the area of a desired outdoor project

B.C.’s intersection speed cameras putting more tickets in the mail

One Nanaimo location delayed after speed limit reduced

Update: Coquihalla re-opens, after incident requiring a medevac

DriveBC warns of continued delays and congestion

Most Read