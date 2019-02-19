Police watchdog files report after cyclist hurt in Vancouver arrest

A man was ‘seriously injured’ after police stopped him in May 2017

B.C.’s police watchdog has forwarded a report to Crown counsel, saying charges should be considered against Vancouver police.

In May 2017, officers tried to stop a man for riding a bike without a helmet, lights or suitable reflectors at the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station, the Independent Investigations Office said Tuesday.

Police reported he took off, but was later arrested and suffered serious injuries.

The IIO, which investigates incidents of serious harm or death involving police, did not provide further detail about the incident.

It is now up to the Crown to decide whether there is a substantial likelihood of conviction and that the prosecution is in the public interest.

