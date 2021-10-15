(File photo: Black Press)

(File photo: Black Press)

Newton

Police watchdog concludes officers were not responsible for man’s death in Surrey arrest

On June 28, 2021, officers responded to reports of a man behaving erratically

B.C.’s police watchdog has concluded its investigation into a death in Surrey.

On June 28 around 12:30 a.m., police responded to several reports of a man “behaving erratically in the Newton area,” according to information provided to the Independent Investigation Office of B.C. by RCMP.

READ ALSO: Police watchdog investigating Surrey man’s death, June 28, 2021

The initial release notes officers were able to find the man in a yard at a residence in the 6900-block of 134A Street. IIO adds the initial release incorrectly reported the address.

IIO said he was taken into custody “due to concerns for his well-being.”

Shortly after he was taken into custody, IIO said the man reportedly went into medical distress.

B.C. Emergency Health Services were called but were unable to attend immediately, so police and Surrey Fire Service helped until BCEHS arrived a short time later to take him to hospital.

IIO added the man’s condition “further deteriorated” while on the way to the hospital and he was pronounced dead when he arrived.

Medical evidence, according to the watchdog on Oct. 13, “confirms that the man sustained no significant injuries when arrested by police, and none that contributed to his death.”

IIO chief civilian director Ronald MacDonald reviewed the evidence and “determined that the actions of police were not responsible for the man’s death.”

The IIO adds “significant efforts to provide medical assistance were made, but unfortunately those efforts were unsuccessful in saving the man’s life.”

READ ALSO: Police watchdog to investigate second death in five days after Surrey RCMP arrests, July 5, 2021


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Previous story
White House says U.S. land borders to reopen to vaccinated travellers Nov. 8
Next story
Chiefs, BCCLA say Indigenous involvement needed in probe of fatal B.C. police shooting

Just Posted

Surrey city council members in chambers, separated by plexiglass. (Screen shot)
Surrey councillor says new public participation rules in Surrey chambers are ‘ridiculous’

Back in 2018, Anne Downton directs members of Westcoast Harmony Chorus at Parkland Baptist Church in North Surrey. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Zoom-ing Westcoast chorus grows during pandemic, now returns to rehearsals in Surrey

Mike Starchuk, MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale, donates hand-knitted toques to Matthew Campbell and the Cloverdale Community Kitchen. Starchuk’s mom knitted the toques. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Community Kitchen in need of warehouse space to help with Christmas hamper program

Surrey Eagles captain Jimmy Darby models the BC Hockey League team’s new retro jersey at South Surrey Arena. (photo courtesy Surrey Eagles)
Surrey Eagles reveal ‘faux-back’ jersey inspired by city’s old ‘Welcome to Surrey’ signs