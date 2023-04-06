Police watchdog called in after fatal shooting in Surrey

Victim was pronounced dead at the scene

A Surrey-based police watchdog is investigating a fatal shooting in Whalley Wednesday night (April 5).

At around 9:30 p.m., in the 13900-block of 104 Ave, a person was shot. Despite all efforts from first responders, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC investigates all police-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

Police closed 140 Street to Whalley Boulevard.

More to come



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

