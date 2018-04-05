Police warn public after man breaks into Surrey home, sexually assaults ‘female youth’

RCMP say they don’t believe 4 a.m. incident in Whalley is related to recent sex assault in Aldergrove

Police are investigating after a “female youth” was assaulted in Whalley at 4 a.m. Thursday morning. (File photo)

WHALLEY — Police are warning the public after a man broke into a home and sexually assaulted a “female youth” in Surrey early Thursday morning.

RCMP say it happened at about 4 a.m. in the 10700 block of 132A Street. They say the man ran out the back door after being confronted by another resident of the house.

Police say the victim was not injured but is “understandably shaken.” Police have not released the age of the victim.

Surrey RCMP say the suspect is described as a Caucasian or light-skinned Indigenous male in his 20s or 30s, who is about 5’5” to 5’6” tall and very thin, with short wavy black hair. He was wearing baggy blue jeans and a grey zip up hoody at the time of the offence. The suspect may also have facial injuries or markings.

The Surrey RCMP’s Special Victims Unit is investigating.

This comes just days after a woman was attacked and sexually assaulted after taking out the garbage Tuesday night in Aldergrove. The victim told Black Press she couldn’t provide a description of her attacker as she was unable to get a look at him.

However, on Thursday night, Surrey RCMP said in a release that the two incidents are not believed to be related, as the “descriptions of the suspects are different.”

The Now-Leader was unable to reach RCMP Thursday night to clarify those details.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.



