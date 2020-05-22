Police warn of sex offender, who poses ‘high risk to re-offend,’ released into Surrey

Kristjon Otto Olson convicted of ‘sexual offences against minors,’ Surrey RCMP say

Kristjon Otto Olson, convicted of “sexual offences against minors,” has been released from prison and is now living in Surrey. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP is warning the public that Kristjon Otto Olson, a “dangerous sex offender who poses a high risk to re-offend,” has been released from prison in the Lower Mainland Friday (May 22) and is now living in Surrey.

Olson, 38, has been convicted of “sexual offences against minors,” including sexual interference, sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and offences related to child pornography, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Friday.

READ ALSO: ‘Marpole Rapist’ to get day parole in Surrey, victim’s relative warns, Jan. 7, 2020

READ ALSO: McCallum says ‘Marpole Rapist’ release into Surrey ‘not only disturbing but infuriating’, Jan. 10, 2020

The warning was issued under the Privacy Act of Canada, Surrey RCMP said.

Police said he is described as 5’8” tall, about 174 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said that Olson has been “deemed a high risk to re-offend.”

Olson must follow court-ordered conditions that include “keeping the peace and be of good behaviour” and wearing electronic supervision equipment.

His court-ordered conditions also mean he can’t have contact or communication with any of the victims, or known family members, of his convicted offences.

Olson has to obey a curfew, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. each day.

His other conditions include not going to any public park, swimming area, daycare, school grounds, playgrounds, skating rink, library or rec centre where people under the age of 16 are present or “can reasonably be expected to be present.”

Police say this will be “electronically supervised.”

Olson also can’t have or use any device “capable of accessing any computer network, including the internet, or capable of storing data, except as permitted by this order.” If he does use any devices, he can’t delete his browsing history; he can’t access social media sites or networks, discussion forums or chat rooms, or have a personal profile on any service; and he can’t talk or “attempt” to talk to anyone known to be, or “reasonably appears or represents” themselves to be under the age of 16.

He can’t enter any liquor store, bar, pub, lounge, nightclub, beer garden. He can’t have or consume alcohol, drugs or “any other intoxicating substance,” unless it’s part of a medical prescription.

He also can’t have any weapons, such as firearms, a cross-bow, ammunition or explosive substance.

Olson can’t take part in activities, volunteer work or jobs that could bring him into contact with anyone under the age of 16, “without the prior written permission” of his probation officer. The written permission “must” be carried with him.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Surreysurrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey fire crews respond to Whalley highrise fire
Next story
B.C. traveller fined $1,000 for not following mandatory social-isolation rules

Just Posted

Police warn of sex offender, who poses ‘high risk to re-offend,’ released into Surrey

Kristjon Otto Olson convicted of ‘sexual offences against minors,’ Surrey RCMP say

Allegedly impaired South Surrey driver arrested twice within hours

Man taken home by police was later found at the wheel of different vehicle, RCMP say

World freestyle skateboarding contest goes from Cloverdale to online

Event, typically held during rodeo weekend, was revamped due to pandemic, say organizers

No rush to reopen for some Semiahmoo Peninsula restaurants

Safety and training paramount for South Surrey/White Rock establishments

Surrey fire crews respond to Whalley highrise fire

Freelancer on scene says it was on the fourth floor

Tories want Parliament declared ‘essential service,’ regular House sittings

‘This is about whether or not a country like Canada can have a functional Parliament during a crisis’

To shut down Snowbirds team after deadly crash would be ‘tragic:’ commander

The home base of the Snowbirds is in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Hope for ‘Cascadia’ tourism amid COVID-19 border restrictions

Washington, Yukon, Alaska reopening, B.C. hotels set to restart

B.C. traveller fined $1,000 for not following mandatory social-isolation rules

RCMP have had to follow up with more than 2,000 home visits to ensure COVID-19 law being followed

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

COVID-19: Province streamlines patio applications for B.C. restaurants, wineries, pubs

The goal is to get more businesses operating with patio spaces sooner, amid government’s reopening plan

Snake spotted in Surrey, caught by animal control

The four-foot long ball python was found lying on a stump in Tynehead Park

UPDATED: COVID-19 deaths climb to 16 at Lower Mainland long-term care home

A COVID-19 outbreak in the dementia unit at Langley Lodge continues to claim lives

B.C. senior caught smuggling 750 litres of liquid meth gets 3 years in U.S. prison

John Philip Stirling, 66, was caught near Oregon by Coast Guard officials in 2019

Most Read