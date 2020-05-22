Police warn of sex offender, who poses ‘high risk to re-offend,’ released into Surrey

Kristjon Otto Olson, convicted of “sexual offences against minors,” has been released from prison and is now living in Surrey. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP is warning the public that Kristjon Otto Olson, a “dangerous sex offender who poses a high risk to re-offend,” has been released from prison in the Lower Mainland Friday (May 22) and is now living in Surrey.

Olson, 38, has been convicted of “sexual offences against minors,” including sexual interference, sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and offences related to child pornography, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Friday.

The warning was issued under the Privacy Act of Canada, Surrey RCMP said.

Police said he is described as 5’8” tall, about 174 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said that Olson has been “deemed a high risk to re-offend.”

Olson must follow court-ordered conditions that include “keeping the peace and be of good behaviour” and wearing electronic supervision equipment.

His court-ordered conditions also mean he can’t have contact or communication with any of the victims, or known family members, of his convicted offences.

Olson has to obey a curfew, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. each day.

His other conditions include not going to any public park, swimming area, daycare, school grounds, playgrounds, skating rink, library or rec centre where people under the age of 16 are present or “can reasonably be expected to be present.”

Police say this will be “electronically supervised.”

Olson also can’t have or use any device “capable of accessing any computer network, including the internet, or capable of storing data, except as permitted by this order.” If he does use any devices, he can’t delete his browsing history; he can’t access social media sites or networks, discussion forums or chat rooms, or have a personal profile on any service; and he can’t talk or “attempt” to talk to anyone known to be, or “reasonably appears or represents” themselves to be under the age of 16.

He can’t enter any liquor store, bar, pub, lounge, nightclub, beer garden. He can’t have or consume alcohol, drugs or “any other intoxicating substance,” unless it’s part of a medical prescription.

He also can’t have any weapons, such as firearms, a cross-bow, ammunition or explosive substance.

Olson can’t take part in activities, volunteer work or jobs that could bring him into contact with anyone under the age of 16, “without the prior written permission” of his probation officer. The written permission “must” be carried with him.



