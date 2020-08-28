Surrey’s downtown core. (Photo: City of Surrey)

City Centre

Police warn of break-and-enters through unlocked windows in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say six incidents reported between Aug. 3 and 24

Surrey RCMP is warning residents in the City Centre area of break-and-enters where suspects reportedly entered homes through unlocked windows.

Between Aug. 3 and 24, according to a Surrey RCMP release Friday (Aug. 28), police have received six reports of overnight break-ins “where the suspect(s) entered or attempted to enter through insecure windows of City Centre residences.”

READ ALSO: Teen arrested in connection with a ‘string of robberies,’ Surrey RCMP say, Aug. 20, 2020

Surrey RCMP added that in three of the incidents, the suspects “cut or removed the bug screen” to enter the home.

“The thief or thieves seem to be targeting items in plain view such as laptops, speakers, clothing, and wallets,” the release adds.

According to police, the residents were home “in all of the incidents,” but “none of the victims encountered the suspect(s).”

“However, in one case, the suspect said ‘hello’ twice before entering and fled immediately when they heard an occupant respond from inside the home,” Surrey RCMP said.

The detachment’s Property Crime Target Team is now investigating, police said, including reviewing any available CCTV camera footage.

Surrey RCMP is now urging residents to “lock front doors and windows, and to keep garage and patio doors closed, even if (you) are home.”

The release adds that security cameras “are also a great tool in capturing any unwelcome activities occurring on your property.”

“Our team is working diligently to find the culprit or culprits involved in these break and enters,” said Sergeant Rob Dalphond with the Surrey RCMP Property Crime Target Team.

“It is unnerving to know a stranger is trying to gain access to your residence, especially when you are home. Please take some extra safety measures to make sure your home is not an easy target for thieves.”

If anyone’s home, garage or shed was broken into in Surrey, they are asked to call the Surrey RCMP non-emergency at 604-599-0502.

If anyone’s witnessed a break-in or theft in progress, or if you believe the suspect is still inside or near your property, stay back and call 911.

For tips on home security, visit the Surrey RCMP website.

READ ALSO: Police ask for help to identify suspect in alleged Surrey break-and-enter, Aug. 13, 2020


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Surreysurrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man pleads guilty to robbing Abbotsford pizza restaurant 3 times
Next story
UPDATE: Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at North Delta Superstore

Just Posted

29 kg of suspected opium poppy seized at South Surrey border

Dried plants and pods found Aug. 12 in northbound tractor-trailer: CBSA

Pedestrian in ‘serious’ condition after Surrey crash

Police say alcohol, drugs ‘have been ruled out’

More than 500 Surrey residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19

BC Centre for Disease Control releases city-level data

Surrey’s school plan now posted: Here’s what to expect

In Surrey’s plan, every secondary student will be in attendance every day

Police warn of break-and-enters through unlocked windows in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say six incidents reported between Aug. 3 and 24

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

ICBC adding road tests to catch up on COVID-19 backlog

Failed tests, pandemic precautions add to wait time

Motorcyclist killed in Langley in Thursday morning crash

Mounties and coroner investigating cause of the accident, checking for possible medical issue

Elections Canada says two-day voting possible amid COVID-19 if election called this fall

Agency preparing for possibility of fall election due to minority government, upcoming throne speech

Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Tow truck driver failed a breathalyzer test

Record-low returns continue for Fraser sockeye despite success of Big Bar passage

Total migration this year estimated at just 279,700

Former Vancouver Island hotel owner suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

Laid-off hotel workers bring protest to B.C. tourism minister’s office

Fasting union members will be outside Lisa Beare’s office indefinitely

Most Read