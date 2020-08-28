Police warn of break-and-enters through unlocked windows in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say six incidents reported between Aug. 3 and 24

Surrey RCMP is warning residents in the City Centre area of break-and-enters where suspects reportedly entered homes through unlocked windows.

Between Aug. 3 and 24, according to a Surrey RCMP release Friday (Aug. 28), police have received six reports of overnight break-ins “where the suspect(s) entered or attempted to enter through insecure windows of City Centre residences.”

Surrey RCMP added that in three of the incidents, the suspects “cut or removed the bug screen” to enter the home.

“The thief or thieves seem to be targeting items in plain view such as laptops, speakers, clothing, and wallets,” the release adds.

According to police, the residents were home “in all of the incidents,” but “none of the victims encountered the suspect(s).”

“However, in one case, the suspect said ‘hello’ twice before entering and fled immediately when they heard an occupant respond from inside the home,” Surrey RCMP said.

The detachment’s Property Crime Target Team is now investigating, police said, including reviewing any available CCTV camera footage.

Surrey RCMP is now urging residents to “lock front doors and windows, and to keep garage and patio doors closed, even if (you) are home.”

The release adds that security cameras “are also a great tool in capturing any unwelcome activities occurring on your property.”

“Our team is working diligently to find the culprit or culprits involved in these break and enters,” said Sergeant Rob Dalphond with the Surrey RCMP Property Crime Target Team.

“It is unnerving to know a stranger is trying to gain access to your residence, especially when you are home. Please take some extra safety measures to make sure your home is not an easy target for thieves.”

If anyone’s home, garage or shed was broken into in Surrey, they are asked to call the Surrey RCMP non-emergency at 604-599-0502.

If anyone’s witnessed a break-in or theft in progress, or if you believe the suspect is still inside or near your property, stay back and call 911.

For tips on home security, visit the Surrey RCMP website.

