Police want dash-cam video in Delta where crash critically injured a motorcylist

Police in Delta hope someone can shed light on a morning crash that sent a motorcyclist to hospital with critical injuries.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the corner of River Road and 72 Street in the Tilbury Industrial District, not far from Riverside Funeral Home and Tilbury Ice rink.

Police say a dark grey BMW motorcycle, travelling westbound on River Road, collided with an eastbound white Toyota Rav4.

The motorcyclist remains in hospital, Delta Police said Thursday (Aug. 24).

Investigators are keen to obtain evidence related to the pre-collision driving of both vehicles, the department appealed in a news release.

“In addition, investigators are looking for any witnesses, dash camera footage, and/or video/photos taken at the scene of the collision,” the department noted. “Officers are not looking for videos already posted to social media. Instead, they are looking for additional videos directly from the owner of those videos. Please do not make third-party submissions.”

A “digital evidence portal” is set up online at dpd.ca, or call Delta Police at 604-946-4411 and quote tip file 2023-20186.



