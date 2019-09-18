Police, volunteers to deliver South Surrey students’ road-safety messages

Elementary designs aim to remind drivers to slow down, pay attention on the road

Surrey RCMP officers and volunteers will be handing out cards like this one, designed by elementary students, to drivers outside Crescent Park Elementary this morning, as part of the ‘Think of Me’ distracted driving campaign. (Contributed photo)

Police and volunteers will be delivering a simple message to drivers in the vicinity of Crescent Park Elementary in South Surrey this morning: “Think of Me.”

The distracted driving campaign – in which cards designed by elementary students are handed out to drivers – aims to remind motorists that school is back in session, and impress the importance of watching their speed and paying attention.

“All drivers are encouraged to think of the kids (“Think of Me”) when driving in and around school and playground zones,” a news release states.

The effort is in partnership with ICBC, Surrey schools, Vision Zero, Surrey Crime Prevention Society and Surrey RCMP Youth and Traffic Section, designed to reinforce positive driving habits and educate on the risks of distracted driving.

According to ICBC, an average of 77 people die every year in crashes where distracted driving is a contributing factor. The fine for using an electronic device while driving is $368.

Crescent Park Elementary is located at 2440 128 St.