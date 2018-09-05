From left, community policing volunteers Monica G, Elli Mitchell, Ivo Saarni and Bob Gray monitor traffic on Johnston Road in White Rock Wednesday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Police, volunteers monitor White Rock school zones

Warnings and tickets issued for school-zone speeders

Community policing volunteers and White Rock RCMP were out in force Wednesday morning monitoring speeders in city school zones.

Officers were outside both White Rock and Peace Arch elementaries this week, issuing tickets to those violating the 30 km/h school-zone speed limit.

School-zone speed limits went back in effect Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. The same limit applies from dawn to dusk in park zones.

Police detachments around the province have teamed up with Insurance Corp. of B.C. for the “Think of Me” campaign, which asks drivers to pay attention in school zones and be cautious of kids near school buses.

ICBC statistics show that 51 kids in the Lower Mainland are injured each year while in school and playground zones.

