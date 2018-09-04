Police urge drivers to watch for kids on the road as they head back to school

More than 80 kids are hit in school and playground zones each year

As streets and neighbourhoods fill up with backpack-toting kids for back-to-school, B.C. police are asking drivers to be extra careful on the roads.

“The start of school is an exciting time for both students and parents. The safety of children is our priority and our officers will be strict when they are enforcing the rules around school zones,” said Vancouver police Insp. Loris Zuccato.

“We all have a role to play in keeping students safe as they travel to and from school.”

More than 600,000 students headed back to class as another school year kicked off on Tuesday.

READ MORE: School zone speed limits back on in Maple Ridge

Police detachments around the province are teaming up with Insurance Corp. of B.C. for the “Think of Me” campaign, which asks drivers to pay attention in school zones and be cautious of kids near school buses.

Our goal is to educate and enforce school zone violations with a particular focus on distracted driving,” said Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughling.

“If you’re tired of hearing that message from police officers, perhaps you’ll be more receptive to hand-drawn ‘Think of Me’ cards that have been made by the students themselves.”

(Coquitlam RCMP)

The British Columbia Automobile Association is warning drivers to be especially watchful in the first few weeks of school, as both parents, kids and other drivers get reacquainted with having more little ones crowding the streets.

ICBC statistics show that 51 kids in the Lower Mainland are injured each year while in school and playground zones.

According to Dr. Ian Pike of The Community Against Preventable Injuries, those numbers have not dropped over the past 10 years.

“We wish to remind drivers to be alert, focused, not on their phones, and to drive like they expect a child to run out into the road,” said Pike.

Police ticketed nearly 8,000 drivers around the province for speeding or not paying attention in school and playground zones.

ICBC’s Drive Smart tips for drivers:

  • 3o km/h speed limits are in effect from 8 a.m. – 5p.m. in school zones on all school days
  • Playgrounds have s30 km/h speed limits in effect every day from dawn to dusk
  • When dropping off kids for school, always get them to exit on the sidewalk side of the car
  • Don’t let kids cross midblock
  • Follow the lead of other drivers if they stop suddenly in a school zone
  • Watch for school buses and when their lights are flashing, vehicles approaching from both directions must stop.
  • Always look for kids and other pedestrians when starting to drive in a school zone
  • In residential areas, a hockey net or ball can mean that kids are playing nearby

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Community pays tribute to Aaliyah Rosa with tree planting, balloon release
Next story
Kanakos proposes whistle-blower policy for Delta staff

Just Posted

Trudeau making transit announcement in Surrey today

Premier John Horgan, Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner and Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson are to join Trudeau at SFU Surrey

White Rock mountainbiker takes on Worlds

Elliot Jamieson to race in Switzerland Sunday

Parshotam Goel joins Proudly Surrey slate

Peace Park Developments owner said he aims to ‘make city hall’s decision-making process accountable and transparent’

Kanakos proposes whistle-blower policy for Delta staff

The idea came out of “questionable situations” around the Enviro-Smart Organics composting facility

Chess tournament held at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre

Youngsters test their skills in new chess club venue

Back to school: Kids talk social media, the web and slang words

Kids and teens open about social media and online life

Four Black Press Media newspapers nominated for Jack Webster Awards

Teams were nominated for stories on sexual harassment, veterans and wildfires

Police urge drivers to watch for kids on the road as they head back to school

More than 80 kids are hit in school and playground zones each year

Community pays tribute to Aaliyah Rosa with tree planting, balloon release

Seven-year-old girl was honoured by teachers, friends and family at Sunflower Montessori in Langley

B.C. primary care aims to reduce swelling in hospital ER

Patients without family doctor diverted to urgent treatment teams

B.C. man faces deportation for membership in hate groups in England in 1990s

Friends rally to support Nick Cooper who is now a vocal advocate for diversity and inclusion

BC Hydro discovers bones at work site

Work on a Kamloops construction site was halted after bone discovery

Canada’s children have high rates of suicide, child abuse, infant mortality:report

Poverty rates paint a troubling picture of child welfare in Canada

BCHL Today: New look for Wenatchee Wild and Nanaimo Clippers acquire goalies

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read