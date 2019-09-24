(Delta Police Department photo)

Police urge caution after two pedestrians struck in North Delta within 24 hours

The pedestrian were hit at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22 and 9:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23

Delta police are encouraging pedestrians and drivers to take precautions in darker, rainy weather after two pedestrians were struck in North Delta within a 24-hour period.

According to a press release, a pedestrian was struck at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22 while in the crosswalk at 116th Street and 80th Avenue. The driver was turning the corner at slow speed and the pedestrian received only minor injuries. In this instance the pedestrian was apparently wearing dark clothing.

Then, at around 9:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, police were called after a pedestrian was struck around 116th Street and 94th Avenue. Police say that according to witnesses the pedestrian light at that intersection was not activated at the time of the incident.

“Unfortunately, the pedestrian in this collision suffered more serious injuries, and was taken to hospital,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “It’s troubling to have two pedestrian collisions within so short a time period. We hope this will serve as a reminder for both drivers and pedestrians to take precautions; the change in weather from just a few short weeks ago definitely seems to be influencing what officers are seeing on the roads.”

To help keep everyone safe, Delta police are advising drivers to focus on the road; be ready to yield to pedestrians, especially in intersections; and be aware of what other drivers are doing. For example, if a vehicle is stopped in front of you or beside you, they may be yielding for a pedestrian.

As well, police recommend drivers roll down their windows before turning through an intersection at night when it’s raining in order to increase the chances of seeing pedestrians who may be crossing the road.

Police are also advising pedestrians be aware at intersections and make eye contact with drivers — never assume that a driver sees you. Pedestrians should always watch for drivers turning as they may may be focused on oncoming traffic and not see you, and should never jaywalk.

As well, police recommend pedestrians remove their headphones and not look down at their phones while crossing the road, and be as reflective as possible. Free reflective zipper attachments are available at all three Delta district community police offices, including the North Delta office, which is located at 11906 80th Ave.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. granted injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law
Next story
VIDEO: Coral die-off predicted as marine heat wave engulfs Hawaii

Just Posted

‘Santa’ gets his smile back

Dental clinic provides free care for those in need

Three robberies in a month ‘unsettling’ for Surrey firefighters charity

Thousand of dollars worth of items stolen from charity thrift store; first aid equipment taken from trailer

Victoria team rows to victory at Head of the Nicomekl regatta

South Surrey rowing competition featured teams from across B.C.

Heart failure, hepatitis sideline South Surrey MLA Tracy Redies

Virus from Brazil trip believed at root of health concerns, Redies says in Facebook post

Police urge caution after two pedestrians struck in North Delta within 24 hours

The pedestrian were hit at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22 and 9:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23

VIDEO: Coral die-off predicted as marine heat wave engulfs Hawaii

Another round of hot water expected to cause some of the worst coral bleaching in the region ever

Mother bear and cubs cause $500 in damage to B.C. orchard

A mother and her two cubs caused $500 worth of damages

B.C. communities protest transfer of aid funds to those hit by sawmill closures

‘Rural dividend’ money diverted to communities losing mills

‘We’re all getting hit hard’: B.C. truck convoy to protest forestry job losses

Truckers from Prince George, Williams Lake, Merritt and more will head to Vancouver

B.C. granted injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

Vancouver is latest B.C. school district to support students’ attending climate strike

Students in Vancouver and Surrey can miss class to attend a protest with their parent’s permission

Deer freed in Courtenay after leg gets stuck in jerry can cap

Animal tranquilized to allow officers to cut plastic ring off

Trudeau takes fight to Singh’s B.C. riding, while Scheer continues in Ontario

Liberal leader campaigns in NDP leader’s riding of Burnaby South

VIDEO: Canada undefeated so far at World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship in B.C.

Last win was the hardest

Most Read