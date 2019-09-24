Police urge caution after two pedestrians struck in North Delta within 24 hours

The pedestrian were hit at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22 and 9:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23

Delta police are encouraging pedestrians and drivers to take precautions in darker, rainy weather after two pedestrians were struck in North Delta within a 24-hour period.

According to a press release, a pedestrian was struck at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22 while in the crosswalk at 116th Street and 80th Avenue. The driver was turning the corner at slow speed and the pedestrian received only minor injuries. In this instance the pedestrian was apparently wearing dark clothing.

Then, at around 9:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, police were called after a pedestrian was struck around 116th Street and 94th Avenue. Police say that according to witnesses the pedestrian light at that intersection was not activated at the time of the incident.

“Unfortunately, the pedestrian in this collision suffered more serious injuries, and was taken to hospital,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “It’s troubling to have two pedestrian collisions within so short a time period. We hope this will serve as a reminder for both drivers and pedestrians to take precautions; the change in weather from just a few short weeks ago definitely seems to be influencing what officers are seeing on the roads.”

To help keep everyone safe, Delta police are advising drivers to focus on the road; be ready to yield to pedestrians, especially in intersections; and be aware of what other drivers are doing. For example, if a vehicle is stopped in front of you or beside you, they may be yielding for a pedestrian.

As well, police recommend drivers roll down their windows before turning through an intersection at night when it’s raining in order to increase the chances of seeing pedestrians who may be crossing the road.

Police are also advising pedestrians be aware at intersections and make eye contact with drivers — never assume that a driver sees you. Pedestrians should always watch for drivers turning as they may may be focused on oncoming traffic and not see you, and should never jaywalk.

As well, police recommend pedestrians remove their headphones and not look down at their phones while crossing the road, and be as reflective as possible. Free reflective zipper attachments are available at all three Delta district community police offices, including the North Delta office, which is located at 11906 80th Ave.



