Police trying to determine if graffiti at South Surrey church was ‘motivated by hate’

Surrey RCMP are investigating graffiti at a church in South Surrey. This image has been modified to blur offensive language. (RCMP handout)

Police are seeking witnesses and dash-cam footage relating to two graffiti incidents that occurred in South Surrey, which they say might be inspired by hate.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Jan. 25, Surrey RCMP received a report of graffiti spray-painted along the gym and courtyard at Semiahmoo Secondary School. Police then received a second report of graffiti on a church in the 14800-block of 24 Avenue.

Surrey RCMP said they believe the incidents may be related and occurred sometime during the evening of Jan. 23.

“The content of the graffiti message at the church is particularly concerning,” said Supt. Manly Burleigh. “As part of the investigation, officers will seek to identify whether this mischief was motivated by hate.”

Anyone with information about this incident or dash-cam footage from the area of the school or church on the evening of Jan. 23, 2021, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.