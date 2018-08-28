Replica firearm triggers police response in South Surrey

Officers on scene at Sunnyside Self Storage in South Surrey Tuesday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Two people were taken into custody following a weapon report that sent police to a South Surrey business.

Cpl. Elenore Sturko said police received a report of “someone with a firearm” at Sunnyside Storage, in the 15500-block of 24 Avenue.

Police responded en masse – witnesses reported seeing around 10 police officers, including members of the Mounties’ gang-enforcement unit – just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, but quickly determined there was no threat.

A replica firearm was located.

“Although we did take two adult males into custody… there was no crime committed,” Sturko said. “There was no public-safety concern and we don’t want people to be afraid.”

She noted that one of the two individuals was found to be breaching unrelated court-ordered conditions.

Sturko would not speculate as to why the men had the replica weapon, but said both were co-operative.

The police response was due to the nature of the report, she said.

“We want to make sure that we get people there as soon as possible,” she said.

Witness Grant Brown, a South Surrey resident, said police “basically swarmed” the business.

Brown said he saw six police vehicles on 24 Avenue, and more inside the storage complex. Westbound traffic on 24 Avenue at 156 Street was blocked, he added.

