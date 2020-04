Incident took place at King George Boulevard and 32 Avenue

An incident apparently related to a transit bus drew a large police response to a stop at King George Boulevard and 32 Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. (Garry Wolgemuth photo)

Surrey RCMP officers surrounded a bus in South Surrey, Tuesday afternoon and eyewitnesses reported seeing several people with their arms in the air. According to one witness on scene a man was taken into custody by police.

The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. at a bus stop at the intersection King George Boulevard and 32 Avenue.

No further details were available, and police havenot yet responded to calls for information.

More to come…

RCMP