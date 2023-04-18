Police suggest safety plan for kids who might go missing during Surrey’s massive Vaisakhi parade

Surrey Mounties say it’s easy for people to become separated from their group during the city’s massive Vaisakhi parade.

The RCMP has responded to “dozens of incidents of missing children or elderly persons” at previous such parades in Newton, according to the Surrey detachment’s media relations officer, Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha.

On Saturday (April 22), Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade will fill streets of Newton for the first time in four years, with crowds of up to 700,000 people expected in the area around Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar (12885 85 Ave.), starting at 9 a.m.

Surrey RCMP suggest a parade safety plan include familiarizing family members with their surroundings, having a pre-planned meeting place, keeping photos of children to give to police if they go missing and giving them ID of some kind.

Take a family photo before you leave the house, police say. This will help to locate them, if needed.

Also, if you live in the area that has been closed to traffic, have your driver’s license with current address to provide to police at check points in order to get to your residence.

The parade route travels along 124 Street, turns left onto 75 Avenue, continues on 76 Avenue, onto 128 Street, then back to the temple. The event includes cultural floats, community performers and live music.

Road closures will be in place from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Delays may be expected for travel between 72 Avenue to 88 Avenue, and Scott Road to King George Boulevard. Details are posted on the City of Surrey’s website and on surreyvaisakhiparade.com.

Surrey’s Vaisakhi event is a “No Drone Zone,” city hall says, with fines of up to $3,000 possible for those who break Transport Canada’s rules.

“If you plan to have a performance stage or provide food service, these activities must be on your property. The use of City road and/or sidewalks is not permitted,” city hall cautions.

Residents do not need a permit to pass through the area closed to traffic. “In order to streamline the process and eliminate extra work for residents, residents in the affected area will need to show their BC Driver’s License and the officials at the checkpoints (at intersections) will let them through as long as the address on their BC Driver’s License is in the affected area,” city hall says.

Business access letters and parking passes are available to businesses affected by the parade route. Apply at RCMP’s District 3 Office at 7235 137 St., Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To request a business parking pass, people must provide the business name and location, proof of employment (“like a badge, employee ID, or letter of employment”) and B.C. identification.

The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the Sikh “nagar kirtan” procession in 2020 and again in 2021 and 2022. Surrey’s float-filled Vaisakhi parade, among the world’s largest such events held outside of India, involves close to 2,500 parade participants representing 20 community organizations. Tents and tables line the route as businesses and families hand out food and treats.



