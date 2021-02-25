Police seize two pounds of pot, $25K from Surrey car riddled with bullet holes

This was in the neighbourhood of 104th Avenue and Whalley Boulevard on Monday night

Police say they stopped a car riddled with bullet holes while on patrol in Whalley on Monday night and seized $25,000 in cash, two pounds of marijuana and bear spray.

This was in the neighbourhood of 104th Avenue and Whalley Boulevard.

Sergeant Brenda Winpenny said officers from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit-British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) Uniform Gang Enforcement Team spotted several bullet holes in the driver’s side, stopped the car and found numerous “opened alcohol containers and marijuana paraphernalia.”

She said three men were arrested, their ages ranging from 20 to 37 years old. Winpenny said they are “believed to be involved in the local drug trade.” The three were released from custody while the investigation continues and charges are pending.

“The circumstances around the vehicle and how it became riddled with bullets is also under investigation,” Winpenny said.

Items police say they seized from car. (Photo: CFSEU)



