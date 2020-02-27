Oppenheimer Park on July 11, 2019. (Sarah Common/Twitter)

Police seize nine guns, machetes, drugs from tent in Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park

Police believe the tent is a communal or shared space and no single occupant has been identified

Vancouver police seized nine guns, drugs and a variety of weapons from a tent at Oppenheimer Park on Tuesday evening.

Police said they received a 911 call about a domestic dispute in a tent at the park. When they arrived they found weapons lying inside the tent.

Police believe the tent is a communal or shared space and no single occupant has been identified.

The weapons seized included one silver revolver, one SKS rifle, one rifle butt stock sawed off, one compound hunting bow, two machetes, more than 30 knives, two smoke grenades, a pair of handcuffs, shotgun shells and rile ammunition. Police also found more than a dozen propane tanks, drugs and multiple bicycles.

Sgt. Aaron Roed said the seizure was unusual because of the number of weapons in one spot.

Most Read