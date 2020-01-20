Police say they’ve seized almost 50 kilograms of drugs in Surrey bust. (Photo CFSEU-BC)

Police seize nearly 50 kilos of drugs in Surrey

Police say this has taken perhaps millions of deadly doses of fentanyl and other drugs off the streets

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. says it has made one of its largest drug busts in recent years, here in Surrey, seizing roughly 50 kilograms of “combined suspected drugs” including 38 kilograms of heroin, 10 kilograms of imitation Percocet – both believed to contain fentanyl – as well as 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Police say this has taken perhaps millions of deadly doses of fentanyl and other drugs off the streets.

Sergeant Brenda Winpenny said Monday B.C.’s integrated anti-gang unit observed on Jan. 8 what they believed “was a significant drug transaction taking place.”

She said officers tried to stop a vehicle near Highway 10 and 130th Street in Newton. Unsuccessful, they called the Surrey RCMP, Air One and the Lower Mainland District Police Dog Services for help.

Winpenny said the vehicle was then found in South Surrey, near 130th Street and 34th Avenue, along with another vehicle.

“With numerous specialized units now engaged, officers observed a drug transaction take place and were able to intercept the drugs while these individuals attempted to evade being caught,” she said. “The vehicle was stopped a ahort distance away. Despite attempting to avoid detection, the two individuals in the vehicle were arrested.”

Winpenny said six other search warrants were executed in the Lower Mainland.

“In addition to the almost 50 kilograms of drugs, also seized is approximately $20,000 in cash and three firearms.”

She said the two men who were arrested have been released without charges as the CFSEU-BC’s investigation continues.

Meantime, Paul Dadwal, CFSEU-BC’s acting chief officer, said that while police “have a lot” of investigative work ahead of them, “We have been able to, at the very least, take tens of thousands, if not millions, of potentially deadly doses of fentanyl and other drugs off the streets.”


