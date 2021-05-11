Police seize loaded gun after car speeds off in Newton

A man and woman were arrested Thursday in an underground parking lot in the 8200-block of Scott Road

Surrey Mounties say they seized a loaded gun from a woman and man after they were arrested for failing to stop for police and dangerous driving in Newton last Thursday evening.

Constable Sarbjit Sangha said the police’s Air 1 helicopter helped track the couple to an underground parking lot in the 8200-block of Scott Road, where they were arrested, after police had tried to stop the car but it took off at high speed.

“Further investigation led to locate and seize a loaded firearm and drugs pre-packaged in a way which is consistent with drug trafficking,” Sangha said.

Police said a Surrey woman is facing numerous charges related to firearm possession and possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking, while the man was released on conditions and has not yet been charged.

“Surrey RCMP continues to be engaged in an aggressive plan to target criminals who put our community at risk. We will continue our effort to take the guns off the street to make our community safe,” Sangha said.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

surrey rcmp